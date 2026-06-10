Senseonics And Welldoc Partner To Develop Next-Generation App For Eversense® 365

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new app will offer an enhanced user experience and exciting new features, including improved integration popular digital health tools

The app is expected to launch in the second half of 2026

GERMANTOWN, Md. and COLUMBIA, Md., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senseonics, a medical technology company focused on implantable Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Systems for people with diabetes, and Welldoc®, a leader in AI-powered health solutions, today announce a strategic partnership to develop a new custom mobile application for Eversense® 365.

The next-generation app will maintain all existing features that patients currently benefit from, alongside new features to enhance user experience and facilitate better integration with popular digital health tools. As part of this, the new and improved Eversense 365 app will facilitate seamless integration with Apple Health and Google Health Connect, enabling users to compile all their most valuable health and fitness data into one place. Where available, the app will also continue to support the transformative combination of Eversense 365 with the twiistTM Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) System, which launched in the U.S. earlier this year.

Users of the world's first and only one-year CGM can also expect a revamped app interface with improved visual components and workflows for all features and functionalities of the current app. In particular, this project will focus on enhancing the user interface and experience of sensor and transmitter integration, including pairing and activation, communication status, synchronization, data displays and alerts. These improvements will ensure that usability and functionality of the app better reflect the outstanding technology of the Eversense 365 CGM system.

The new app is expected to launch in the U.S. during the second half of 2026, with availability in European markets early next year. After launching the new app, Senseonics and Welldoc expect to work together on a cadence of future app releases to bring forward impactful new features to the Eversense experience. Leveraging Welldoc's established AI-powered platform, these enhancements could potentially include CGM-informed bolus calculation, medication management, metabolic tracking and logbook, and educational resources.

Tim Goodnow, Chief Executive Officer at Senseonics, said:“At Senseonics we're committed to making the CGM experience as convenient and effective as possible, with excellence at the heart of everything we do. This makes Welldoc a natural partner for developing our next-generation app and we look forward to leveraging their platform and expertise in AI-powered digital health. Eversense 365 has an exceptional track record of customer satisfaction, and we are always listening to patients so that we can improve the user experience. Our app will now evolve to make living with diabetes even easier, with better functionality, new features and enhanced integration with the digital health ecosystem.”

Kevin McRaith, CEO and President of Welldoc, added:“We are pleased to enter this partnership with Senseonics, which brings together two companies that are resolutely focused on improving patient experience and outcomes in chronic care. Eversense 365 is highly advanced technology that deserves an app to match its unique patient proposition and disruptive potential. The new app will benefit from Welldoc's deep domain expertise, healthcare-ready AI capabilities and broader digital health platform, to offer patients a best-in-class user experience and better interoperability with popular health tools.”

About Eversense

Eversense 365 is developed by Senseonics and, as the only implantable CGM available, offers patients a truly differentiated CGM experience, providing One Year of exceptionally accurate monitoring with minimal interruptions. It benefits endocrinologists and care teams by offering their patients confidence in decision making, long-term peace of mind and enhanced quality of life with just one CGM. The unique approach also allows people to overcome common frustrations and interruptions experienced with traditional, short-term CGMs, so that patients can focus on managing their diabetes and not their CGM.

The Eversense® Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Systems are indicated for continually measuring glucose levels for up to 365 days for Eversense® 365 and 180 days for Eversense® E3 in persons with diabetes age 18 and older. The systems are indicated for use to replace fingerstick blood glucose (BG) measurements for diabetes treatment decisions. Fingerstick BG measurements are still required for calibration primarily one time per week after day 14 for Eversense® 365 and one time per day after day 21 for Eversense® E3, and when symptoms do not match CGM information or when taking medications of the tetracycline class. The sensor insertion and removal procedures are performed by a health care provider. The Eversense CGM Systems are prescription devices; patients should talk to their health care provider to learn more. For important safety information, see .

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. ("Senseonics") is a medical technology company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of glucose monitoring products designed to transform lives in the global diabetes community with differentiated, long-term implantable glucose management technology. Senseonics' CGM system Eversense® 365 and Eversense® E3 include a small sensor inserted completely under the skin that communicates with a smart transmitter worn over the sensor. The glucose data are automatically sent every 5 minutes to a mobile app on the user's smartphone.

About Welldoc ‍

Welldoc® is an AI-powered health technology leader committed to connecting people to better, more personalized care. The company's digital health platform delivers a unified experience for individuals managing diabetes, obesity (including GLP-1 support), hypertension, heart failure, and complex comorbidities including diabetes in pregnancy, sleep apnea, chronic kidney disease (CKD), and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH).

The foundation of Welldoc's solution is healthcare-ready AI, a purpose-built engine grounded in unmatched clinical rigor, with 11 FDA clearances, 67 patents, and more than 100 peer-reviewed publications demonstrating clinical effectiveness and safety.

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Welldoc Media Contact

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