Nasdaq Verafin Announces Expansion Of Its Agentic AI Workforce, Transforming How Financial Institutions Fight Financial Crime

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Agentic Workers, Product Enhancements Designed to Improve Detection and Cut Investigation Times Across AML and Fraud Workflows

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Verafin today announced the next phase of its Agentic AI Workforce, introducing new role-based agentic workers, beginning with the Agentic AML Analyst and the Agentic Fraud Analyst. In addition, the company announced several planned enhancements to its existing Agentic AI Workforce, including alert auto-dispositioning capabilities, consortium insights, and a flexible deployment model that can extend the workforce to overlay across third-party systems.

These additions will transform how financial institutions fight financial crime, enabling faster alert triage, reduced false positive volume, and broader access to consortium-powered detection across anti-money laundering (AML) and fraud functions.

Nasdaq Verafin's Agentic AI Workforce is designed to mirror the core functions of a typical anti-financial crime program at a bank or credit union, automating manual, repetitive workflows. Beginning in the second half of 2026, Nasdaq Verafin will begin rolling out additional agentic workers, starting with the Agentic Fraud Analyst and the Agentic AML Analyst.

The Agentic AML Analyst will automate the triage of AML alerts, operating in a similar manner to how experienced human investigators manage cases. At launch, the Agentic AML Analyst will focus on cash structuring alerts, helping identify when bad actors intentionally break up large sums of money into smaller deposits to avoid triggering institutional thresholds and evade regulatory reporting. Over time, Nasdaq Verafin plans to introduce new skillsets to the Agentic AML Analyst, managing additional AML typologies such as flow of funds and unusual international activity.

The Agentic Fraud Analyst is Nasdaq Verafin's first fraud-specific agentic worker and will launch with the ability to triage alerts for unusual ACH activity within a financial institution. Over time, the Agentic Fraud Analyst will be given new skillsets required to work fraud alert types across additional payment channels and online account takeover activity.

"In a world where criminals leverage AI to move at unprecedented speed and scale, it's critical that financial institutions are not bogged down by the complexity of resource-intensive manual workflows. Our vision for Nasdaq Verafin's Agentic AI Workforce is to build agentic workers that can automate or augment each anti-financial crime workflow, giving banks and credit unions a fundamentally different way to operate," said Stephanie Champion, Executive Vice President and Head of Nasdaq Verafin.“With more than 650 financial institutions already leveraging our agentic AI solutions, Nasdaq Verafin has proven that the industry is ready to take advantage of the transformational power of AI. Today we're taking a significant step toward the future, where an AI workforce can be embedded across the entire anti-financial crime function.”

More than 650 financial institutions have adopted Nasdaq Verafin's Agentic AI Workforce since the initial launch of the first two agentic workers at the end of last year. Based on initial customer results, the Agentic Sanctions Analyst has been able to deliver up to a 90% reduction in sanctions alert review workload, while the Agentic EDD Analyst has delivered up to a 50% reduction in time spent completing enhanced due diligence reviews.

"Our goal has always been to build an Agentic AI Workforce that mirrors the structure of a real financial crime team, one that is role-based, typology-aware and capable of executing entire workflows from end to end," said Rob Norris, Senior Vice President and Head of Product Strategy at Nasdaq Verafin. "With our latest additions to the Agentic AI Workforce, we are responding to the needs of the industry and making our proven, AI-enabled workforce available to every institution, on whatever platform they operate today, backed by the depth and breadth of the Nasdaq Verafin consortium and more than 20 years of anti-financial crime domain expertise."

To help drive even greater efficiency gains and improve financial crime detection across its customer base, Nasdaq Verafin plans to introduce new capabilities and enhanced functionality across its Agentic AI Workforce. These capabilities include alert auto-dispositioning, consortium insights, and a new deployment model.

With alert auto-dispositioning capabilities, the agentic workers will be able to autonomously execute entire workflows from end-to-end, closing out false positive alerts and only surfacing alerts that require deeper, human-in-the-loop review. Financial institutions will be able to customize the level of automation and human review for each workflow based on their institution's risk appetite.

The Agentic AI Workforce was built on Nasdaq Verafin's consortium data network, ensuring the agentic workers have context for fraud and AML workflows and are typology-aware from day one. To help further improve the effectiveness of the Agentic AI Workforce, the agentic workers also will soon be able to leverage insights from Nasdaq Verafin's consortium data network as they complete specific workflows. For example, the Agentic EDD Analyst will have the ability to cross-reference high-risk customer data across the consortium data network, and the Agentic Fraud Analyst will be able to leverage network-level consortium insights to better identify counterparty fraud risk.

To help a broader swath of financial institutions unlock the efficiency gains offered by the Agentic AI Workforce, Nasdaq Verafin will begin offering the Agentic AI Workforce both within the company's platform and as a standalone solution that can overlay across multiple third-party systems. This platform-agnostic approach enables financial institutions to deploy AI solutions that leverage insights from Nasdaq Verafin's consortium data network across their anti-financial crime technology stack.

General availability for the Agentic AML Analyst and Agentic Fraud Analyst, as well as the new auto-dispositioning and consortium capabilities for select agentic workers, is expected for the third quarter of 2026. Beta testing for the flexible deployment model will begin in the second half of 2026.

To learn more about the latest developments in Nasdaq Verafin's Agentic AI Workforce, visit .

About Nasdaq Verafin

Nasdaq Verafin provides Financial Crime Management Technology solutions for Fraud Detection and Management, AML/CFT Compliance and Management, High Risk Customer Management, Sanctions Screening and Management, and Information Sharing. More than 2,800 financial institutions, representing $12 trillion in collective assets, use Nasdaq Verafin to prevent fraud and strengthen AML/CFT efforts. Visit to learn more.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Information set forth in this release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Nasdaq cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“will,”“plan,” and other words and terms of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the timing, scope, and capabilities of Nasdaq Verafin's Agentic AI Workforce. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in Nasdaq's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q which are available on Nasdaq's investor relations website at and the SEC's website at Nasdaq undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Nasdaq Verafin Media Relations Contact

Nick Eghtessad

+1.929.996.8894

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