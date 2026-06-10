Asia Broadband To Restart 15,000-Meter Phase 2 Drill Program At Picachos IV Gold Property In Jalisco, Mexico

Picachos IV has now been registered with the Mexican mining registry and the Company has allocated further capital to commence with the Phase 2 exploration planning in continuity with the completed Phase 1 drill program at the Picachos IV site. After completion of the Company's Phase 1 drill program, no exploration has been conducted on the property due to administrative and logistical factors. However, data and indications from the Phase 1 program has the Company now planning to start its next stage of exploration work in the third quarter of 2026 by conducting an extensive Phase 2 drill program.

"The decision to proceed with a Phase 2 exploration program in the third quarter of 2026 is based on our assessment of the data collected during the Phase 1 drill program. This will allow us to conduct another exploration program that is geared towards obtaining further details to determine the scope and potential of the property," said Chris Torres, President and CEO of Asia Broadband. "The 15,000-meter Phase 2 program will build on our earlier success."

The restarting of the Picachos IV Phase 2 drill program forms part of the Company's overall strategy to enhance its asset base of precious metals in Mexico while simultaneously focusing on gold and silver production, property development, and precious metals accumulation. The Company believes that a systematic and balanced exploration approach will be instrumental in achieving these goals.

Further details will be made available in due course as the Company completes its exploration planning, contract management, and logistics related to the upcoming Picachos IV Phase 2 drill program.

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production of precious metals and the accumulation of physical gold and silver holdings. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate the expansion of precious metals property holdings and production in Mexico. The Company's industry and business integration in Mexico and its asset diversification are unique strengths of AABB that differentiate it from other companies and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has a digital assets business segment with its AABBG and AABBS mine-to-token gold and silver-backed cryptocurrencies within its own proprietary GoldAxis Wallet and the unique Golden Baboons Mining Club and Shorts Rascal Club Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collections. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies and digital asset developers.

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