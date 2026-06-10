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Ben Fong-Torres Unveils Kate Russell's 'I Think I Really Like This Guy' In An Exclusive Radio Premiere
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Renowned Broadcaster and Founding Rolling Stone Editor Ben Fong-Torres Unveils I Think I Really Like This Guy by Kate Russell in an Exclusive World Premiere
Kate Russell announces the release of her new single, "I Think I Really Like This Guy," a playful and heartfelt country-rock track and the first release from her forthcoming album, The Upside of Down.
The song recently received an exclusive world premiere from legendary broadcaster and founding Rolling Stone editor Ben Fong-Torres, who praised the recording, saying, "No need for fingers crossed... it's great!"
Written, performed, and co-produced by Russell, the single showcases her talents as a vocalist, pianist, drummer, songwriter, and producer. Acclaimed producer, engineer, and guitarist Rich Mouser co-produced the recording and contributed guitars.
"I Think I Really Like This Guy" captures the excitement, vulnerability, and optimism of discovering an unexpected romantic connection. Combining Russell's expressive songwriting with polished production and memorable melodies, the track offers listeners a warm and relatable reflection on the early stages of falling in love.
The single is available on major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube Music.
Credits
Written and performed by Kate Russell
Piano and drums: Kate Russell
Guitars: Rich Mouser
Produced by Kate Russell and Rich Mouser
Media Contact: Big Blue Ocean Recordings LLC
Email:...
About Kate Russell
Kate Russell is an Australian born, California based singer-songwriter whose blend of country, rock and Americana has earned commercial country airplay and critical acclaim. Her music has been featured on television and radio outlets (Heartland Video Network 100 million views and #4 on the California Music Channel. A former university professor with a Master's degree in composition, Russell has shared stages with BB King, Leon Russell, Pat Benatar, Lonestar, John Lee Hooker, Dave Mason, Dicky Betts, The Fabulous Thunderbirds, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Lukas Nelson and many others...
Kate Russell announces the release of her new single, "I Think I Really Like This Guy," a playful and heartfelt country-rock track and the first release from her forthcoming album, The Upside of Down.
The song recently received an exclusive world premiere from legendary broadcaster and founding Rolling Stone editor Ben Fong-Torres, who praised the recording, saying, "No need for fingers crossed... it's great!"
Written, performed, and co-produced by Russell, the single showcases her talents as a vocalist, pianist, drummer, songwriter, and producer. Acclaimed producer, engineer, and guitarist Rich Mouser co-produced the recording and contributed guitars.
"I Think I Really Like This Guy" captures the excitement, vulnerability, and optimism of discovering an unexpected romantic connection. Combining Russell's expressive songwriting with polished production and memorable melodies, the track offers listeners a warm and relatable reflection on the early stages of falling in love.
The single is available on major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube Music.
Credits
Written and performed by Kate Russell
Piano and drums: Kate Russell
Guitars: Rich Mouser
Produced by Kate Russell and Rich Mouser
Media Contact: Big Blue Ocean Recordings LLC
Email:...
About Kate Russell
Kate Russell is an Australian born, California based singer-songwriter whose blend of country, rock and Americana has earned commercial country airplay and critical acclaim. Her music has been featured on television and radio outlets (Heartland Video Network 100 million views and #4 on the California Music Channel. A former university professor with a Master's degree in composition, Russell has shared stages with BB King, Leon Russell, Pat Benatar, Lonestar, John Lee Hooker, Dave Mason, Dicky Betts, The Fabulous Thunderbirds, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Lukas Nelson and many others...
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