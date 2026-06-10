Robo.Ai Subsidiary Neurovia AI Newly Appointed Chief Operating Officer, Rashed Aleghfeli, To Participate At The 2026 UAE Data Center Infrastructure & Cloud Summit

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, UAE - June, 2026 - Robo Inc. (NASDAQ: AIIO) today announced the appointment of Emirati executive Mr. Rashed Aleghfeli as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of its wholly-owned data processing and compression subsidiary, Neurovia AI. Mr. Aleghfeli will oversee the daily operational management and core strategic execution of the company. Concurrently, Neurovia AI confirmed its participation as the OFFICIAL AI INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNER at the upcoming UAE Data Center Infrastructure & Cloud Summit 2026, scheduled for June 11 in Abu Dhabi. In his new capacity as COO, Mr. Aleghfeli will represent the company and deliver an address titled“Unload Data Burden, Unlock AI Power: Building a Resilient AI Infrastructure in UAE”.

Prior to joining Neurovia AI, Mr. Aleghfeli accumulated over a decade of professional experiences in government and public relations, international collaboration and operational management. He previously served an extended tenure as a senior staff member at the Government of Ajman, where he coordinated, planned, and executed complex operational and government and public relations initiatives. Through extensive practice in large-scale cross-departmental coordination, high-level event management, and systemic process optimization, Mr. Aleghfeli has demonstrated leadership capabilities in managing high-level government-enterprise partnerships and complex system engineering. Mr. Aleghfeli holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from the University of Wales in the UK, and has completed international management training programs in the USA. His established regional government-enterprise network and global perspective will provide operational support and compliance assurance for the large-scale commercialization of Neurovia AI's infrastructure in the Middle East and global core markets.

At the upcoming 2026 UAE Data Center Infrastructure & Cloud Summit, Mr. Aleghfeli will detail Neurovia AI's core strategy regarding the development of foundational data platforms for Physical AI. The Summit, hosted by the UAE Cyber Security Council and supported by the Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure, is a core high-level forum convening senior government stakeholders to discuss national digital infrastructure investments and cloud strategy evolution in the Middle East. Operating as the Summit's OFFICIAL AI INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNER, Neurovia AI will participate in dialogues surrounding regional digital foundations, aiming to integrate the highly efficient data processing and compression capabilities of the NeuroStreamTM platform into government-led digital transformation frameworks to advance the large-scale deployment of smart infrastructure across the region. Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Aleghfeli said:“The UAE is building the most ambitious digital infrastructure in the world, and the data layer beneath it must be trusted, efficient, and sovereign. That is precisely what Neurovia AI delivers. I am proud to join this team and committed to driving the operational foundations that will bring NeuroStreamTM to governments and enterprises across the region and beyond”.

This executive appointment and Summit participation further establish Robo and Neurovia AI's strategic positioning within the regional core digital infrastructure network. The company is advancing the standardized delivery of its underlying data processing and compression technology in high-concurrency government and enterprise environments, establishing a solid operational foundation for the long-term growth of Robo's global machine economy platform.

About the UAE Data Center Infrastructure & Cloud Summit 2026:

The UAE Data Center Infrastructure & Cloud Summit 2026 serves as a core high-level forum in the Middle East focused on national digital infrastructure development and cloud platform evolution. As the UAE accelerates its transition to a comprehensive digital economy, the Summit gathers regional government officials, regulatory representatives, and technology executives to examine the strategic role of modern data centers, cloud architectures, and artificial intelligence infrastructure in enhancing operational efficiency, supporting digital governance, and ensuring national digital sovereignty, providing clear direction for the modernization and sustainable development of digital infrastructure in the region.

About Neurovia AI Limited:

Neurovia AI () is an AI infrastructure and visual data processing technology company operating as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Robo Inc. (NASDAQ: AIIO). Guided by its core philosophy to“Unload the data burden, unlock AI power,” the company leverages its NeuroStreamTM platform to drive the transition of visual data architectures from human viewing to machine understanding. By applying AI-native compression and edge computing, Neurovia AI addresses critical bottlenecks in data storage, transmission, and computation for Physical AI. Its technology serves core sectors including safety and security, autonomous driving, smart cities, and intelligent manufacturing, providing foundational data support for global machine perception and collaboration.

About Robo Inc.

Robo Inc. NASDAQ: AIIO is a technology company focused on building an artificial intelligence machine economy platform. Through the systematic integration of AI software, intelligent hardware, and smart assets, the company builds a unified AI operating system and an empowered ecosystem, delivering efficient, compliant, and hardware-software integrated infrastructure solutions for global government and enterprise clients.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations; for further details, please refer to the relevant disclosure documents filed by Robo Inc. with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.