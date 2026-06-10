Obsession Movie Box Office: Inde Navarrette's Rs 7 Crore Film Beat Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2

The year 2026 has been all about big-budget and mega-starrer films at the global box office. In India, Dhurandhar 2 broke records, while in Hollywood, films like 'Michael' and 'Project Hail Mary' earned billions. But the record for the highest profit doesn't belong to any superstar film. Instead, a small independent horror movie called 'Obsession' has taken the crown. Made on a tiny budget of just Rs 7 crore, this film has earned more than Rs 750 crore in only 10 days since its release. This is why 'Obsession' has become the biggest box office surprise of 2026.

Rs 7 Crore Film Creates a Worldwide Sensation

Writer-director Curry Barker's independent horror film 'Obsession' is currently making waves at the worldwide box office. The film's budget is reportedly just ₹7 crore, but its earnings have already crossed ₹750 crore. This means the film has made over 100 times its production cost. According to Hollywood trade reports, it has already become the most profitable film of 2026. What's interesting is that the film is still running strong in theatres, and its collections are continuing to grow.

Second Weekend Collections Grew Even Stronger

Usually, a film's earnings drop in its second week, but the opposite is happening with 'Obsession'. The film earned $16 million in North America during its first weekend, and this figure jumped to $22 million in the second weekend. The film is also getting a fantastic response in overseas markets, where it has earned over $21 million so far. Trade experts believe the film could soon enter the $100 million club. If that happens, it will be the third film after 'Paranormal Activity' and 'The Blair Witch Project' to be made on a budget of less than $1 million and earn over $100 million.

Michael and 'Project Hail Mary' Also Left Behind

In 2026, films like 'Michael' and 'Project Hail Mary' have done great business worldwide. 'Michael' has earned $788 million so far, but it had a very large budget. So, the film only managed to earn about 5 times its cost. Meanwhile, 'Project Hail Mary' collected $675 million, which is roughly 3 times its budget. India's 'Dhurandhar 2' is also among this year's biggest blockbusters. Made on a budget of about $12 million, the film earned over $200 million. But when it comes to profit percentage, 'Obsession' has raced far ahead of everyone.

What is the Story of 'Obsession'?

Released on May 15, 2026, 'Obsession' revolves around a music store employee named Bear. He buys a mysterious supernatural toy that forces his childhood friend, Nikki, to fall in love with him. But after this, the story takes a dark turn, and Bear's life gets caught in a series of terrifying events. Michael Johnston plays the role of Bear, while Inde Navarrette is seen as Nikki. The film premiered at the Toronto Film Festival on September 5, 2025, where it received a positive response.