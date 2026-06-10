Window Gardening: 5 Best Flowers To Make Your Home Look Stunning!
You can give your window an attractive look by planting some colourful flowers. Daisies, also known as Gulbahar, are a great choice. People love this flower for its simple, fresh beauty. It will completely transform the view from your home.
Hibiscus Care: Why Your Gudhal Plant's Leaves Are Turning Yellow And How to Fix ItIf you want a really colourful window, plant some Zinnia and Calibrachoa flowers. These bright blooms will completely change how your window looks. Even your guests won't be able to stop praising your great idea!Chameliya flowers can also give your window a fresh new look. These purple flowers look stunning and are famous worldwide for their lovely scent and medicinal benefits. The best part? These plants don't need a lot of care and grow quite easily.
You can also plant Nargis flowers, also known as Daffodils, in your window box. These flowers are bright yellow and grow in beautiful bunches. They also have a light, pleasant fragrance that will make your whole house smell wonderful.
Gardening Tips: 4 Pre-Monsoon Prep For A Garden Full Of Flowers, Veggies
Planting Petunias in your window box will give your home a total makeover. These flowers come in many shades like white, pink, purple, red, and blue. Your window will look like a rainbow with these colourful blooms.
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