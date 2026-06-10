Window Gardening: 5 Best Flowers To Make Your Home Look Stunning!

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Thinking of adding a flower box to your window? We've got you covered. Here's a look at the best flowers for your window box, and answers to all your questions about this cool gardening idea.Your windows aren't just for light and air; they can totally change your home's look. Want a natural, eye-catching vibe? A window flower box is a fantastic idea. It's filled with colourful flowers that make your house look beautiful from the outside and give you a fresh start every morning.

You can give your window an attractive look by planting some colourful flowers. Daisies, also known as Gulbahar, are a great choice. People love this flower for its simple, fresh beauty. It will completely transform the view from your home.

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If you want a really colourful window, plant some Zinnia and Calibrachoa flowers. These bright blooms will completely change how your window looks. Even your guests won't be able to stop praising your great idea!Chameliya flowers can also give your window a fresh new look. These purple flowers look stunning and are famous worldwide for their lovely scent and medicinal benefits. The best part? These plants don't need a lot of care and grow quite easily.

You can also plant Nargis flowers, also known as Daffodils, in your window box. These flowers are bright yellow and grow in beautiful bunches. They also have a light, pleasant fragrance that will make your whole house smell wonderful.

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Planting Petunias in your window box will give your home a total makeover. These flowers come in many shades like white, pink, purple, red, and blue. Your window will look like a rainbow with these colourful blooms.