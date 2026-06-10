PMGC Holdings Highlights Advanced Precision Manufacturing Capabilities Supporting Space Exploration Supply Chains

A&B Aerospace, SVM Machining, and AGA Precision Systems Position PMGC's Precision Manufacturing Platform to Serve Growing Demand Across Satellites, Launch Systems, and Space Infrastructure, such as Space Data Centers



NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PMGC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ELAB) (the“Company,”“PMGC,”“we,” or“our”), a diversified holding company, highlights that its current precision manufacturing operating subsidiaries currently serve and have the opportunity to further capitalize of the current Space exploration industry growth. PMGC's wholly owned operating companies positioned to serve the space economy include A&B Aerospace, Inc. (“A&B Aerospace”), SVM Machining, Inc. (“SVM Machining”), and AGA Precision Systems LLC (“AGA Precision Systems”). With ITAR registration and AS9100 certification/registration, these companies provide advanced precision manufacturing capabilities aligned with the quality, compliance, and reliability standards required by aerospace, defense, satellite, launch systems, and space exploration customers.

Exposure to High-Growth Space Economy Segments

PMGC believes its operating companies are positioned to support a rapidly expanding space and aerospace supply chain through advanced precision machining, complex component manufacturing, and scalable U.S.-based production capabilities. PMGC believes its platform is aligned with several high-growth areas of the space economy, including satellites, launch vehicles, spacecraft, in-space manufacturing, spacecraft servicing, lunar infrastructure, national security space systems, and commercial aerospace applications. The global space economy is large and growing. According to The Space Foundation, it reached a record $613 billion in 2024, up 7.8% year-over-year,i and McKinsey and the World Economic Forum have projected the sector could grow to approximately $1.8 trillion by 2035.ii These figures represent total industry size and are not projections, targets, or estimates of the Company's revenue, earnings, or financial performance. Separately, PMGC believes that U.S. space-sector demand increasingly outpacing available supplier capacity supports the long-term relevance of its domestic precision manufacturing platform.iii

The Company's precision machining capabilities map directly onto these markets, positioning PMGC to pursue growth through existing operating companies, technical expertise, ITAR registration, AS9100 certification/registration, and established customer relationships, rather than relying on new or unproven business lines.

U.S.-Based Precision Manufacturing Companies Aligned to Serve the Space Exploration Economy

PMGC Holdings' U.S.-based operating companies provide advanced precision manufacturing capabilities aligned with the growing needs of the space exploration economy. Through tight-tolerance CNC machining, fabrication, finishing, and complex component manufacturing, PMGC's platform is positioned to support mission-critical supply chains across aerospace, defense, commercial space, and industrial end markets.

PMGC's manufacturing companies are positioned to support three key areas of the space economy:

Space Launch Systems

Precision machining and manufactured components supporting launch vehicles, propulsion systems, structural assemblies, ground support equipment, and related aerospace supply chains.

In-Space Manufacturing and Spacecraft Components

High-precision parts and assemblies for spacecraft, orbital platforms, mission hardware, and other advanced space infrastructure applications.

Satellite Manufacturing

Machined components, fabricated parts, and precision assemblies supporting satellite systems, payload structures, communications hardware, and related space-based technologies.

Established Customer Relationships and Growth Opportunity

Prior to being acquired by PMGC, PMGC's operating companies had already established a track record of serving customers across the space, aerospace, defense, and advanced research sectors, including SpaceX, Moog, and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (LBNL). According to historical sales data, over the past two years, work performed for space-related programs and applications represented approximately 5.7% of total top-line revenue across our operating companies - A&B Aerospace, SVM Machining, and AGA Precision Systems. PMGC management believes this demonstrates an established base of space-sector revenue to grow from, while also highlighting the significant opportunity to expand sales in this market going forward. These relationships are supported by qualified-supplier status, specialized precision machining capabilities, and a sustained record of reliable delivery. Under prior ownership, these capabilities were never actively marketed to the broader space economy. PMGC believes this represents a meaningful and largely untapped organic growth opportunity, and plans to position its U.S.-based precision manufacturing platform to serve the expanding space exploration, satellite, launch systems, aerospace, and national security supply chains.

ABOUT PMGC HOLDINGS INC.

PMGC Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company that manages and grows its portfolio through strategic acquisitions, investments, and development across various industries. We are committed to exploring opportunities in multiple sectors to maximize growth and value. For more information, please visit .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as“believes,”“expects,”“plans,”“potential,”“would” and“future” or similar expressions such as“look forward” are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, activities of regulators and future regulations and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. These and other risks are described more fully in PMGC's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the“Risk Factors” section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on March 30, 2026, and its other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

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i Space Foundation,“The Space Report 2025 Q2,” July 22, 2025, .

ii McKinsey & Company and the World Economic Forum,“Space: The $1.8 Trillion Opportunity for Global Economic Growth,” April 2024, .

iii Aerospace Industries Association and PwC,“Strengthening America's Space Supply Chain: Built for Yesterday, Igniting Momentum for Tomorrow,” March 17, 2026, .