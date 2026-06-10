Alia Bhatt's Beauty Secrets: Steps Alpha Star Never Skips Before Big Event

Alpha star is currently garnering praises for the just-released trailer of her upcoming film, also starring Sharvai Wagh and Bobby Deol. Let's delve into her beauty routine, shall we? Keep reading to know more.

Alia Bhatt is a skincare girlie, and there's no denying that. She loves to hydrate her skin well so it looks plump and healthy before a big event. From moisturiser to peptides, her skincare routine has got it all.

Talking to Harper's Bazaar, she revealed her idea of basic and effective skincare. She said,“ In the morning, I do a single gentle cleanse and follow that up with a lightweight moisturiser, sometimes with a serum underneath. If I have any dark spots that I'd especially like to treat, a medicinal serum can be an effective addition, otherwise I'll opt for a hydrating serum that's enriching and barrier-building. Often, moisturiser alone is enough for me. The step I never miss? Sunscreen. And always a lot of it. I'm diligent about topping it up.”

Alia is heavy on lip care. She loves to experiment with lip oils, liners, and nude lipsticks. Her go-to shades are often mauve and warm-toned natural lipshades.

Alia also loves to add a few coats of mascara to open up her eyes. She is not that heavy on eyeshadow and often likes to keep it minimal and dewy. She told Bazaar, "I also couldn't live without my eyelash curler. Great lashes make eyes look open, alert, and happier, I think. I travel with one at all times, alongside my multiple lip balms.”

Alia highly believes in prioritising her mental and physical health over any beauty ritual. Getting a good workout done to regulate her mind and eating well. We all know that beauty primarily comes from within.

Alia also agrees that keeping in check with her routine, minimal habits, and stealing some lovely moments with her daughter helps her feel more relaxed, beautiful, and chill.“Personally, I feel most at peace first thing in the morning, drinking my cup of coffee, cuddling my daughter,” she told Bazaar.