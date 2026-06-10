Kolkata Weather Update: Red Alert Issued For Several Bengal Districts Amid Heavy Rain Threat

Kolkata Weather Update: The southwest monsoon has strengthened across West Bengal, bringing heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds to several districts. Weather officials have issued red and orange alerts as wet conditions continue

The monsoon has made a strong entry into West Bengal, bringing widespread rainfall and thunderstorms across the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued multiple weather alerts for both South Bengal and North Bengal as heavy rain and gusty winds are expected to continue over the next few days.

Red and Orange Alerts Issued Across South Bengal

The Alipore Meteorological Department has issued orange alerts for Kolkata, Howrah, North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas due to the likelihood of thunderstorms and heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, red alerts have been declared for Hooghly, Nadia, Purba Bardhaman, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur, indicating a higher risk of severe weather conditions.

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On Thursday, South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur are likely to receive heavy rainfall. Strong winds with speeds of 50 to 60 kmph may accompany thunderstorms in Purba and Paschim Bardhaman, Bankura, Purulia, Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram and Purba Medinipur. Some areas may also experience Kalbaishakhi-like storm activity.

Several districts in North Bengal are expected to witness persistent rainfall over the coming days. Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar remain under heavy rain alerts today.

On Thursday, the risk of heavy rainfall will extend to Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Uttar Dinajpur and Dakshin Dinajpur. Weather officials have also warned that Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar could continue to receive significant rainfall on Friday and Saturday. While the intensity of heavy rain may ease from Sunday, thunderstorms and scattered showers are expected to continue across the region.

Kolkata to Witness Uncomfortable Weather Before Evening Storms

Residents of Kolkata can expect hot and humid conditions during the first half of the day. However, weather conditions are likely to change significantly from the afternoon onwards, with an increased possibility of thunderstorms and rainfall.

Light to moderate showers accompanied by thunder and lightning are expected, while gusty winds reaching 40 to 50 kmph may sweep through the city. Meteorologists indicate that both today and Thursday carry a high probability of stormy weather, urging residents to remain cautious while travelling or engaging in outdoor activities.

As the monsoon strengthens its grip over West Bengal, authorities continue to monitor weather developments closely. Citizens are advised to stay updated with official forecasts and take necessary precautions during periods of intense rainfall and thunderstorms.