Flax Seeds: 7 Reasons Why This Superfood Is A Must-Have! Read Details

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Flax seeds are a natural remedy for many health issues. They are packed with Omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, and special plant compounds called lignans, making them a real powerhouse of nutrition.Flax seeds are a natural remedy for many common ailments. They are loaded with Omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, and plant compounds known as lignans.Eating powdered flax seeds daily helps lower blood pressure and stabilise blood sugar levels. These seeds contain Alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), a plant-based Omega-3 that reduces inflammation, protects arteries, and brings down bad cholesterol.Flax seeds are full of Omega-3 fatty acids, which are a great source of good fat. This makes them excellent for your heart's health and helps in preventing conditions like stroke.

The high fibre content in flax seeds helps the body fight constipation and prevent other digestive problems. This fibre also helps control your hunger, making you feel full for longer.

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The soluble fibre in these seeds slows down how quickly your body absorbs sugar from food. This is a big help for people with insulin resistance or type 2 diabetes, as it helps keep their glucose levels stable.The combination of fibre and protein in flax seeds helps you control your appetite, which can lead to eating fewer calories overall. You can easily add them to your daily routine by mixing them into smoothies, salads, or even just a glass of water.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or on medication for any existing health issues, make sure to get a doctor's approval before you start consuming flax seeds regularly.

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