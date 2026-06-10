Flax Seeds: 7 Reasons Why This Superfood Is A Must-Have! Read Details
The high fibre content in flax seeds helps the body fight constipation and prevent other digestive problems. This fibre also helps control your hunger, making you feel full for longer.
Superfoods Women Over 40 Must Eat for Better Health and EnergyThe soluble fibre in these seeds slows down how quickly your body absorbs sugar from food. This is a big help for people with insulin resistance or type 2 diabetes, as it helps keep their glucose levels stable.The combination of fibre and protein in flax seeds helps you control your appetite, which can lead to eating fewer calories overall. You can easily add them to your daily routine by mixing them into smoothies, salads, or even just a glass of water.
If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or on medication for any existing health issues, make sure to get a doctor's approval before you start consuming flax seeds regularly.
Fibre-Rich Foods: Add These 5 Superfoods to Boost Your Daily Fibre Intake
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment