dsm-firmenich receives FDA approval on PARSOL® Shield, a new sun protection ingredient for the U.S.

Kaiseraugst (Switzerland), Maastricht (Netherlands), June 10, 2026

dsm-firmenich, innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, announces the FDA approval of bemotrizinol (brand name: PARSOL® Shield ) for the U.S. market, making it the first new sunscreen active ingredient approved in the United States in more than 25 years under modernized GRASE (Generally Recognized as Safe and Effective) and MUsT (Maximal Usage Trial) evaluation guidelines.

The approval marks a major milestone for sunscreen innovation and public skin health in the United States, helping expand access to next-generation UV protection while opening new possibilities for formulators across the industry.

Parand Salmassinia, Beauty & Care President at dsm-firmenich commented:“The FDA approval of PARSOL® Shield represents an important step forward for sun protection in the United States. It builds on years of scientific leadership and regulatory excellence, while helping address a longstanding innovation gap in the market. After more than two decades, this new active ingredient delivers what our customers have been waiting for. It gives suncare manufacturers the flexibility to develop next-generation, globally scalable solutions that enhance the consumer experience.”

Clinical studies with PARSOL® Shield, involving nearly 500 participants representing the diversity of the U.S. population, demonstrate exceptional UV efficacy, excellent tolerability, and an excellent safety profile for PARSOL® Shield. It addresses real consumer needs, from reducing the risk of skin cancer to protecting against long-term UV-induced skin damage and premature photoaging. For formulators of suncare products, it enables silky, lightweight sunscreen textures with strong photostability and formulation flexibility.

Already approved across multiple global regions, PARSOL® Shield also enables the development of global sunscreen formulations that simplify product strategy, reduce formulation complexity, and accelerate speed-to-market for customers.

Its broad-spectrum protection is a key benefit, while its high efficiency at low concentrations contributes to a strong eco-profile, and helps suncare brands address evolving sustainability expectations and reporting requirements.

The approval reinforces dsm-firmenich's long-standing commitment to public skin health advocacy, including collaborations with regulators, NGOs, legislators, and organizations such as the Skin Cancer Foundation and the Destination Healthy Skin initiative.

FDA Official Announcement

About dsm-firmenich

As innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, dsm-firmenich reinvents, manufactures, and combines vital nutrients, flavors, and fragrances for the world's growing population to thrive. With our comprehensive range of solutions, with natural and renewable ingredients and renowned science and technology capabilities, we work to create what is essential for life, desirable for consumers, and more sustainable for people and the planet. dsm-firmenich is a Swiss company, listed on Euronext Amsterdam and SIX Swiss Exchange, with operations in almost 60 countries and revenues of more than €9 billion for its Continuing Operations following the divestment of Animal Nutrition & Health. With a diverse, worldwide team of nearly 21,000 employees, we bring progress to life every day, everywhere, for billions of people.

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Press release dsm-firmenich PARSOL sunscreen receives FDA approval_20260610_FINAL