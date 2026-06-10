Viral Post Man Receives Vintage Titan Watch Bought By Grandfather In 1990, Internet Gets Emotional

A post on X about a grandfather's carefully preserved Titan watch has drawn emotional reactions online, with many praising both the timeless design of the watch and the story behind it. The user shared how the vintage timepiece, purchased during Titan's early years, remained in excellent condition for over three decades before being passed down to him as a birthday gift.

The family custom associated with the tale added to its specialness. The grandson clarified that the watch was more than simply an accessory because it was given to him at the same age as his grandpa received his first watch. The message served as a reminder to many people on the internet of the memories and significance that some items may have for centuries.

In his post on X, the user wrote,“My grandfather bought the original Titan Quartz Classique 289-06 on the very first day Titan opened its Mumbai store in 1990. He kept the watch in mint condition for 35 years until he gifted it to me on my 27th birthday."

He included a picture of the watch with the message. He was seen wearing a vintage Titan Quartz Classique on his wrist. It had slender hands, a black leather strap, and a simple, gold-toned circular dial. The watch looked amazingly well-maintained, with very few obvious indications of wear, even though it was thirty-five years old. The user gave an explanation of why he received the watch on his 27th birthday in a different post.

“The reason why I got it on my 27th birthday is that his parents gifted him his first watch when he was aged 27 (back in 1964) It is an incredible piece of Indian engineering and history which I'm very proud to wear every alternate day of the week," he wrote.

Check Out Viral Post

My grandfather bought the original Titan Quartz Classique 289-06 on the very first day Titan opened its Mumbai store in 1990 kept the watch in mint condition for 35 years until he gifted it to me on my 27th birthday twitter/wbf9abw5bG

- Rahul Mathur (@Rahul_J_Mathur) June 8, 2026

He also encouraged people watching Made In India: A Titan Story to explore more about the company's journey.

Internet Can't Keep Calm

Users responded to the message in a number of ways, many of them praising the watch and the backstory.

"Way better than anything Titan designs these days," a user said. "What a beauty bro," wrote someone else.“That's such a beautiful watch! congrats," a person commented.“If there are Gods on earth they are in the form of grandparents," another person said.

A comment read,“Fascinating is that this watch comes from Titan's earliest years. Back then, Titan was a startup like venture trying to convince Indians that a homegrown brand could make world class quartz watches."

Someone else added,“How he managed to keep the condition this good? This days after wearing for 1 year watches quality becomes very bad."