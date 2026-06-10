403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Navy Employee Critically Injured After Shark Attack in Florida
(MENAFN) A civilian employee at a US Navy installation in Florida is fighting for his life after a shark mauled him during a midday swim, local media reported Wednesday.
The attack unfolded in the waters surrounding the Naval Support Activity Panama City Marina in St. Andrew's Bay, according to base officials.
Tristan Oliveira, commanding officer of Naval Support Activity Panama City, told local media that two men had entered the water together during a lunch break when one was suddenly attacked, sustaining severe injuries to both arms.
Investigators and marine experts believe a bull shark was most likely behind the assault. Research biologist John Carlson told local broadcaster WJHG that while such incidents remain uncommon, the species is a well-established presence in St. Andrew's Bay and is known for its potential to confuse swimmers with prey.
"Bull sharks, because they're larger, will feed on sea turtles as prey, and a lot of times, a struggling sea turtle on the surface when it's flapping its flippers, sometimes a swimmer can be mistaken for a struggling sea turtle," Carlson said.
He further cautioned that the bay is currently serving as a seasonal nursery ground for sharks, elevating the risk for anyone entering those waters at this time of year.
The attack unfolded in the waters surrounding the Naval Support Activity Panama City Marina in St. Andrew's Bay, according to base officials.
Tristan Oliveira, commanding officer of Naval Support Activity Panama City, told local media that two men had entered the water together during a lunch break when one was suddenly attacked, sustaining severe injuries to both arms.
Investigators and marine experts believe a bull shark was most likely behind the assault. Research biologist John Carlson told local broadcaster WJHG that while such incidents remain uncommon, the species is a well-established presence in St. Andrew's Bay and is known for its potential to confuse swimmers with prey.
"Bull sharks, because they're larger, will feed on sea turtles as prey, and a lot of times, a struggling sea turtle on the surface when it's flapping its flippers, sometimes a swimmer can be mistaken for a struggling sea turtle," Carlson said.
He further cautioned that the bay is currently serving as a seasonal nursery ground for sharks, elevating the risk for anyone entering those waters at this time of year.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment