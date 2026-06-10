Arab Countries, Parliament Condemn Iranian Attacks On Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Arab countries have condemned Iranian attacks on Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait and voiced support for all measures the three countries take to safeguard their security and stability.

The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the“terrorist and unprovoked ballistic missile and drone attacks by Iran that targeted the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.”

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that the“terrorist attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the three brotherly nations and a threat to their security and stability.

The ministry expressed the UAE's full solidarity with Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait support for all measures aimed at safeguarding their security and stability.

Qatar has also strongly condemned the Iranian attacks targeting Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan, describing them as a serious violation of the sovereignty of the three countries and a breach of international law.

In a statement issued Wednesday, Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced the attacks and called for efforts to shield the region from the consequences of what it described as unjustified escalation.

Qatar also reiterated its full solidarity with Jordan, Kuwait and Bahrain, expressing support for all measures taken by the three countries to safeguard their sovereignty and security.

Also on Wednesday, Egypt condemned the Iranian attacks targeting Jordan, Bahrain, and Kuwait.

“These attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of these sister nations and represent a highly dangerous escalation that threatens the security and stability of the entire region,” Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Egypt affirmed its full solidarity with Jordan, Bahrain, and Kuwait in confronting these“unacceptable attacks and its support for all measures taken by these countries to preserve their security and stability and protect their citizens and national assets.”

The Arab Parliament has voiced strong support for Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait following the Iranian attacks, warning that such actions threaten regional stability and undermine the sovereignty of Arab states.

Arab Parliament Speaker Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi said in a statement that the attacks represent a serious escalation that runs counter to international norms governing relations between neighboring countries.

The statement reaffirmed the Arab Parliament's backing for the measures being taken by Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait to protect their borders, national interests and internal stability.