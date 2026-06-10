SİMA Solutions At The International Finance And Banking Summit (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)

As part of the summit, which focused on the global financial integration of Turkic states, AzInTelecom set up an exhibition stand. At the stand, participants were informed about the products of the company's SİMA Digital Solutions Platform and their benefits for the financial sector.

AzInTelecom LLC participated in the International Finance and Banking Summit held in Baku.

As part of the summit, which focused on the global financial integration of Turkic states, AzInTelecom set up an exhibition stand. At the stand, participants were informed about the products of the company's SİMA Digital Solutions Platform and their benefits for the financial sector the framework of the event, Farukh Farajullayev, Director of the Commercial Department at AzInTelecom, delivered a presentation on“The Impact of Biometrics on Modern Digital Solutions in FinTech.” In his speech, he highlighted the key role of biometric technologies in enhancing user experience and strengthening the security of financial transactions within today's fintech ecosystem. F. Farajullayev noted that facial recognition and other biometric identification solutions play a critical role in preventing fraud and enabling remote service delivery across financial institutions.

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