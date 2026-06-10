Peshawar: Three Members Of A Family Killed In Dispute Over Irrigation Water
PESHAWAR: Three people, including a husband, wife, and their son, were killed while another son sustained injuries in a firing incident in the Umarabad area of Badhber, officials said on Wednesday.
According to police, the injured victim, identified as Muhammad Azeer, was shifted to a hospital for medical treatment.
Police stated that the incident took place in the agricultural fields near Ghani Hotel and was the result of a long-standing dispute over irrigation water.
Also Read: 7 Police Personnel Injured in Quadcopter Attack During Operation in Karak
Following the incident, Badhber police reached the scene and collected evidence from the site.
Authorities added that a case has been registered against four suspects, including two women, in connection with the firing incident.
Further investigation is underway.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment