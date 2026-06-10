Peshawar: Three Members Of A Family Killed In Dispute Over Irrigation Water

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

PESHAWAR: Three people, including a husband, wife, and their son, were killed while another son sustained injuries in a firing incident in the Umarabad area of Badhber, officials said on Wednesday.

According to police, the injured victim, identified as Muhammad Azeer, was shifted to a hospital for medical treatment.

Police stated that the incident took place in the agricultural fields near Ghani Hotel and was the result of a long-standing dispute over irrigation water.

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Following the incident, Badhber police reached the scene and collected evidence from the site.

Authorities added that a case has been registered against four suspects, including two women, in connection with the firing incident.

Further investigation is underway.