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NASA Reveals Astronaut Lineup for Artemis III Mission
(MENAFN) NASA has officially selected a four-member crew for the Artemis III mission, a key step in what will be the final orbital test phase before astronauts return to the lunar surface.
According to NASA officials, the mission is among the most complex the agency has undertaken. “This mission will be one of the most complex that NASA has undertaken,” said Norm Knight, NASA’s flight operations director. He added that the crew’s role is critical as they carry out a series of demanding tests in Earth orbit scheduled for 2027.
Artemis program manager Jeremy Parsons said the mission is expected to last around two weeks and will serve as a final rehearsal ahead of a planned crewed lunar landing at the Moon’s South Pole during Artemis IV in 2028, if the mission proceeds successfully.
The international crew will be led by Commander Randy Bresnik, a retired US Marine Corps colonel and veteran test pilot with more than 7,000 flight hours. Bresnik, who previously commanded the International Space Station, said the program aims to make humans “the first to land on another celestial body” in more than half a century.
According to NASA officials, the mission is among the most complex the agency has undertaken. “This mission will be one of the most complex that NASA has undertaken,” said Norm Knight, NASA’s flight operations director. He added that the crew’s role is critical as they carry out a series of demanding tests in Earth orbit scheduled for 2027.
Artemis program manager Jeremy Parsons said the mission is expected to last around two weeks and will serve as a final rehearsal ahead of a planned crewed lunar landing at the Moon’s South Pole during Artemis IV in 2028, if the mission proceeds successfully.
The international crew will be led by Commander Randy Bresnik, a retired US Marine Corps colonel and veteran test pilot with more than 7,000 flight hours. Bresnik, who previously commanded the International Space Station, said the program aims to make humans “the first to land on another celestial body” in more than half a century.
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