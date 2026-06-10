DATA Communications Management Corp. Announces Renewal Of Normal Course Issuer Bid
|Mr. Richard Kellam
|Mr. James E. Lorimer
|President and Chief Executive Officer
|Chief Financial Officer
|DATA Communications Management Corp.
|DATA Communications Management Corp.
|Tel: (905) 791-3151
|Tel: (905) 791-3151
|
|...
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking" statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, objectives or achievements of DCM, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, objectives or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as "may," "would," "could," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "plan," and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect DCM's current views regarding future events and operating performance, are based on information currently available to DCM, and speak only as of the date of this press release.
These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. They should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such performance or results will be achieved. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance, objectives or achievements of DCM to be materially different from any future results, performance, objectives or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We caution readers of this press release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements since a number of factors could cause actual future results, conditions, actions, or events to differ materially from the targets, expectations, estimates or intentions expressed in these forward-looking statements.
The principal factors, assumptions and risks that DCM made or took into account in the preparation of these forward-looking statements and which could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are described in further detail in our most recent annual and interim Management Discussion and Analysis filed on SEDAR+, and include but are not limited to the following: industry conditions are influenced by numerous factors over which the Company has no control, including: declines in print consumption; labour disruptions at suppliers and customers, including Canada Post; the impact of tariffs and responses thereto (including by governments, trade partners and customers), which may include, without limitation, retaliatory tariffs, export taxes, restrictions on exports to the U.S. or other measures, increases in the cost of our input costs, and the effect of governmental regulations and policies in general; our ability to achieve and meet our revenue, profitability, free cash flow and debt reduction targets for 2026 and in the future; while we have received consents from our lenders for the declaration and payment of the special dividend and regular recurring dividend, including the exclusion of the special dividend from our fixed charge coverage ratios, our financial leverage may increase, and there is no guarantee that we will pay such dividends in the future; our ability to comply with our financial and other covenants under our credit facilities, which may preclude us from paying future dividends if our outlook and future financial liquidity changes; and, our ability to repurchase Common Shares under the NCIB is subject to our compliance with our financial and other covenants under our credit facilities.
Additional factors are discussed elsewhere in this press release and under the headings "Liquidity and capital resources" and "Risks and Uncertainties" in DCM's Management Discussion and Analysis and in DCM's other publicly available disclosure documents, as filed by DCM on SEDAR+.
Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this press release as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected. Unless required by applicable securities law, DCM does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
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Source: DATA Communications Management Corp.
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