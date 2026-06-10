Stanley Steemer Launches New Pet Bundle Inspired By DC Studios' Epic Big Screen Adventure, Supergirl

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) National campaign celebrates the adventures of pet parenthood with a deep clean for the spaces pets love most; inspired by Supergirl and her loyal dog Krypto. The Pet Bundle from Stanley Steemer deeply cleans floors, couches, and a professional pet deodorizer treatment. Supergirl is in theaters June 26 from Warner Bros. Pictures.

Dublin, OH, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Stanley Steemer announced today it has launched a new Pet Bundle of deep cleaning services in celebration of its partnership with DC Studios for the theatrical release of Supergirl, an all-new intergalactic journey arriving in theaters June 26. The new bundle and integrated campaign are inspired by one of the film's most beloved relationships: Supergirl and best friend, her loyal dog, Krypto.

The campaign introduces Stanley Steemer's new“Pet Bundle” - a bundle of deep-cleaning services designed specifically for the areas pets use and love most, including floors, couches, and professional pet deodorizer treatment. Built around the insight that pets make homes feel fuller and more joyful, Stanley Steemer is helping pet parents keep up with every adventure that comes with loving a pet.

“Pets have a way of becoming the center of a home,” said Andrew Schneider, Head of Marketing at Stanley Steemer.“The couches, floors and rooms they take over quickly become the spaces families love most. The pet bundle from Stanley Steemer is about helping people keep those spaces fresh, clean and ready for whatever adventure comes next.”

Leaning into the emotional reality of pet ownership from the fur-covered couches, pawprints, zoomies and everyday moments that come with unconditional love, Stanley Steemer's professional deep cleaning is the reset every superhero home base deserves.

The new Stanley Steemer Pet Bundle includes:



A deep carpet or floor cleaning



Upholstery couch cleaning



Professional pet deodorizer treatment



Each using Stanley Steemer's proprietary deep cleaning equipment and technical expertise

Consumers can book the new Pet Bundle online at Stanley Steemer or by calling 1-800-STEEMER so your sidekick can keep doing their thing. The partnership reflects Stanley Steemer's broader brand evolution from a traditional carpet cleaning company into a modern deep-clean authority focused on helping consumers create cleaner, healthier homes designed for real life. From carpets and tile to air ducts, furniture, hardwood, and more-if dirt can reach it, Stanley Steemer can too.

About Stanley Steemer

For nearly 75 years, Stanley Steemer has helped homeowners create cleaner, healthier homes through professional deep cleaning services including carpet, upholstery, hardwood, tile and grout, air duct and area rug cleaning. Today, Stanley Steemer serves millions of customers annually across the United States with industry-leading equipment, professionally trained technicians and a commitment to going deeper than surface clean. To book a service for your home or business visit or call 1-800-STEEMER.

About Supergirl

DC Studios Presents a Troll Court Entertainment/The Safran Company Production, A Craig Gillespie Film, Supergirl, which will be in theaters and IMAX® nationwide on June 26, 2026, and internationally beginning June 24, 2026, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

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Stanley Steemer Launches The Pet Bundle

CONTACT: Molly Jennings Stanley Steemer International...