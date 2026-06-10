GXO Signs Multi-Year Agreement With L'oréal In Czechia, Slovakia And Hungary To Support Logistics In Europe

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strategic agreement builds on more than 15 years of global partnership and supports L'Oréal's dynamic growth across Central Europe

WARSAW, Poland, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today that it has signed a multi-year agreement with L'Oréal to support the beauty leader's logistics operations in Europe. The partnership will strengthen L'Oréal's supply chain capabilities across Czechia, Slovakia and Hungary, supporting growth in both retail and e‐commerce channels.

The agreement builds on a long‐standing global relationship between GXO and L'Oréal, spanning more than 15 years in the United States and Mexico. Drawing on a proven track record of success, GXO was selected to support L'Oréal's strategic decision to outsource its logistics operations in Europe, helping secure the resources needed for an agile, resilient and future‐ready supply chain.

“With more than 15 years of successful partnership with L'Oréal globally, we are incredibly proud to have been selected as their trusted partner to manage their logistics operations in Europe,” said Paul Mohan, President of Continental Europe, GXO.“This agreement builds on our long-standing relationship in North America and underscores our shared commitment to delivering long-term value. By outsourcing their logistics, partners like L'Oréal can stay focused on their core business while we transform their logistics into a true competitive advantage.”

As part of the agreement, GXO will develop and operate a new greenfield logistics facility of approximately 20,000 square meters, employing around 80 people and serving nine countries in the region. Located in Lavičky near Brno, the site offers an optimal strategic position close to customers, enabling higher service quality and faster delivery times. The facility will provide omnichannel distribution, primarily for retail operations, while also supporting e‐commerce flows. It is expected to go live mid-2027 and will be developed in line with BREEAM Excellent sustainability standards.

The operation will handle a broad portfolio of L'Oréal products, including luxury, dermo‐cosmetic, professional and consumer goods, drawing on GXO's expertise in managing complex, high‐value beauty supply chains.

“GXO has been present in Central Europe for over 20 years, with long‐standing, trusted partnerships across the region, including the beauty sector,” said Jean‐Luc Bessade, Managing Director for Central Europe, GXO.“With this tailor‐made solution, we are committed to supporting L'Oréal every step of the way, delivering best‐in‐class logistics solutions that meet the highest brand expectations and help drive their ambitious growth across Central Europe.”

“This was a bold and carefully considered strategic decision,” said Miroslav Macíček, Operations Director, L'Oréal CZ/HU/SK.“With our growth strategy, we need the scale, capacity and technology of a modern logistics hub that will enable us to move to the next level of customer experience. Our mission is to offer every person around the world the best of beauty in terms of quality, efficacy, safety and responsibility, meeting diverse beauty needs across all markets. To support it, we chose GXO as our strategic logistics partner in Czechia, Slovakia and Hungary for its strong expertise, proactive approach and deep understanding of the beauty sector. GXO will support us throughout this journey by enabling an agile and resilient supply chain, while sharing our values around people, workplace culture and sustainability ambitions.”

GXO expertise in the beauty sector

GXO brings deep, proven expertise in the beauty and luxury sector, supporting global brands with complex, high‐value supply chains that demand precision, flexibility and exceptional quality. Globally, GXO handles more than half a billion beauty products each year for over 90 brands and operates more than 50 beauty logistics sites across 10 countries. The company supports luxury, dermo‐cosmetic, professional and consumer product ranges with omnichannel distribution, e‐commerce fulfillment, value‐added services and reverse logistics, all designed to deliver a best‐in‐class consumer experience aligned with the highest brand expectations.

About GXO

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is positioned to capitalize on the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO has over 150,000 team members across more than 1,000 facilities, totaling more than 200 million square feet. The company serves the world's leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut. Visit GXO for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.



Media contacts

Barbara Tokarz

+48 538 626 625

...

Matthew Schmidt

+1 203-307-2809

...