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Bangladesh To Launch Tourism Satellite Account 202627 To Measure Economic Impact
(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Bangladesh is set to take a significant step towards strengthening evidence-based tourism planning with the launch of the Tourism Satellite Account (TSA) 2026–27, an initiative aimed at measuring the tourism sector's contribution to the national economy and enhancing the visibility of tourism-related statistics.
The Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), under its Statistics and Informatics Division, will hold a workshop on June 9 to formally introduce the Tourism Satellite Account 2026–27 framework and discuss strategies for expanding tourism-related statistics and promoting their wider use.
The TSA is an internationally recognized statistical framework that helps quantify tourism's direct contribution to key economic indicators, including GDP, employment, investment, and foreign exchange earnings. The initiative is expected to provide policymakers, investors, and industry stakeholders with more accurate data for planning and decision-making.
The event will be attended by senior government officials and tourism sector representatives. M. Farida Akhter, Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, will attend as the chief guest.
Among the special guests will be Abdur Rauf, Chief Executive Officer (Additional Responsibility) of the Bangladesh Tourism Board, and Md. Mir Hossain, Additional Secretary of the Statistics and Informatics Division.
The workshop will be chaired by Md. Firoz Sarkar, Secretary of the Statistics and Informatics Division.
According to the program schedule, BBS Director General Mohammad Emdadul Islam will deliver the welcome address, while BBS focal person Swapan Kumar will present an overview of the Tourism Satellite Account 2026–27 initiative.
Officials said the TSA will help Bangladesh align its tourism statistics with international standards, enabling a clearer assessment of the sector's economic value and supporting the formulation of data-driven tourism policies aimed at boosting sustainable growth and investment in the industry.
The Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), under its Statistics and Informatics Division, will hold a workshop on June 9 to formally introduce the Tourism Satellite Account 2026–27 framework and discuss strategies for expanding tourism-related statistics and promoting their wider use.
The TSA is an internationally recognized statistical framework that helps quantify tourism's direct contribution to key economic indicators, including GDP, employment, investment, and foreign exchange earnings. The initiative is expected to provide policymakers, investors, and industry stakeholders with more accurate data for planning and decision-making.
The event will be attended by senior government officials and tourism sector representatives. M. Farida Akhter, Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, will attend as the chief guest.
Among the special guests will be Abdur Rauf, Chief Executive Officer (Additional Responsibility) of the Bangladesh Tourism Board, and Md. Mir Hossain, Additional Secretary of the Statistics and Informatics Division.
The workshop will be chaired by Md. Firoz Sarkar, Secretary of the Statistics and Informatics Division.
According to the program schedule, BBS Director General Mohammad Emdadul Islam will deliver the welcome address, while BBS focal person Swapan Kumar will present an overview of the Tourism Satellite Account 2026–27 initiative.
Officials said the TSA will help Bangladesh align its tourism statistics with international standards, enabling a clearer assessment of the sector's economic value and supporting the formulation of data-driven tourism policies aimed at boosting sustainable growth and investment in the industry.
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