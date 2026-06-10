Medartis Wins The Swiss Medtech Award 2026
Medartis has been developing and manufacturing high-precision titanium implant systems for head surgery and for the upper and lower extremities for almost 30 years. The company works closely with surgeons and operating theatre personnel to develop patient-oriented implant systems and digital planning tools designed to simplify surgical procedures and reduce the risk of complications. Medartis also maintains a long-standing commitment to surgical training and continuing education, supporting the transfer of knowledge in its core areas worldwide.
Matthias Schupp, CEO of Medartis, commented:“This recognition belongs to our employees, our partners and to the surgeons who work with us and rely on these systems every day. It reflects a sustained focus on clinical relevance and innovation. At Medartis, innovation and the willingness to pursue disruptive ideas are non-negotiable; they are what earn us the right to win in our markets.”
Medartis extends its congratulations to fellow finalists Positrigo and Symbios Orthopédie and thanks Swiss Medtech and the jury for the recognition.
Download: Pictures from the award-winning ceremony.
Your contact:
Medartis Corporate Communications
Fabian Hildbrand, Head of Corporate Communications,...
Andreas Richter, Corporate Communications Manager,...
+41 61 633 37 36 / +41 61 633 37 34
About Medartis
Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, the Medartis Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers and providers of medical devices for surgical fixation of bone fractures and joint replacement for upper and lower extremities as well as for the craniomaxillofacial region. The Group has manufacturing sites in Switzerland, the United States, Brazil, and France. Medartis employs approx. 1,400 individuals across 12 countries, with products offered in over 60 countries globally. Medartis is committed to providing surgeons and operating theatre personnel with the most innovative implants and instruments as well as best-in-class service. For more information, please visit
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