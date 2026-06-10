New Castle Building Products Lowers Fuel Costs By Cutting 25,000 Fleet Miles Annually With Descartes Solution

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA and LONDON, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that New York-based New Castle Building Products, a leading distributor of exterior building materials, has reduced its fleet mileage by approximately 25,000 miles annually using Descartes' route planning and execution solution. By replacing manual planning with data-driven routing, New Castle has lowered fuel consumption and costs, improved route consistency and accuracy and enhanced on-time delivery performance, helping the company meet rising customer expectations while operating a more efficient and scalable distribution network.

“Serving customers across the Northeastern U.S. through a network that spans New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Maryland we manage a large fleet with complex multi-stop routes, variable jobsite constraints and tight delivery windows,” said Keith Haskell, COO at New Castle Building Products.“Before Descartes, route planning was much more manual and decentralized, making it difficult to consistently optimize deliveries across locations. As demand increased, we needed a smarter way to improve planning efficiency and control costs without compromising service standards. With Descartes, we've been able to take approximately 25,000 miles out of our routes annually while improving delivery reliability and ensuring our customers get what they need, when they need it.”

Descartes' route planning and execution platform helps building supply distributors manage the complexity of last mile delivery where high-value materials, specialized handling and tight delivery commitments are the norm. The solution enables more centralized and consistent dispatch operations across locations, while dynamically optimizing routes based on real-world constraints, such as delivery windows, vehicle capacity and traffic. This helps ensure efficient delivery execution while keeping contractor jobs on schedule. It also maximizes route density and vehicle capacity use to increase deliveries per route without increasing fleet size, and provides end-to-end visibility to drive continuous fleet performance improvement, higher productivity, lower fuel consumption and reduced emissions.

“Fuel is one of the largest and most volatile expenses in fleet operations, especially for building materials distributors managing multi-stop job site deliveries,” said James Wee, General Manager, Fleet Management at Descartes.“With more intelligent routing and better visibility into daily operations, companies can reduce unnecessary miles and fuel consumption, centralize dispatch operations across locations, and improve overall fleet performance, all of which helps to keep customers' construction projects on schedule.”

For more information, visit Descartes Building Supply Resource Center.

About New Castle Building Products

New Castle Building Products (NCBP) is a family-owned distributor of building materials headquartered in White Plains, New York, serving customers across the Northeastern United States through 24 locations in six states. NCBP was established in 2002 but has roots dating back to 1910, the company has grown from a small sheet metal business into a leading supplier specializing in commercial and residential roofing. NCBP is known for its strong relationships with top manufacturers, broad product availability, and commitment to delivering high-quality materials and reliable service to its customers. Learn more at or .

About Descartes

Descartes powers more responsive, efficient, secure and sustainable international and domestic supply chains by uniting logistics-intensive businesses on its Global Logistics Network (GLN). Shippers, carriers, and logistics service providers connect and collaborate on the GLN leveraging technology, data and AI to manage last mile deliveries, domestic and international shipments, transportation rating and payment, global trade research, customs compliance and a variety of regulatory processes. Learn more about Descartes at and connect with us on LinkedIn and X.

Global Media Contact

Cara Strohack

Tel: 226-750-8050

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Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”) that relate to Descartes' fleet performance management solution offerings and potential benefits derived therefrom; and other matters. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the factors and assumptions discussed in the section entitled,“Certain Factors That May Affect Future Results” in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and other securities regulatory authorities across Canada including Descartes' most recently filed annual and interim management's discussion and analysis which are available under Descartes' profile through the EDGAR website at or through the SEDAR+ website at If any such risks actually occur, they could, among other consequences, materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of our common shares could decline, perhaps materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.