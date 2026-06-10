PMO Staff Congratulates PM Modi On Becoming Country's Longest-Serving PM

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) The officials of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected PM.

In a post on X, the PMO said, "Officers of the Prime Minister's Office congratulated PM Narendra Modi on becoming the longest-serving democratically elected Prime Minister of India in consecutive terms. Over the last twelve years, he has provided leadership characterised by stability, transparency and a steadfast commitment to good governance, inclusive development and national progress.

Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Dr P. K. Mishra, and Principal Secretary-2 to the Prime Minister, Shaktikanta Das, warmly welcomed PM Modi on the occasion.

PM Modi crossed former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's record of 4,399 days in office as an elected Prime Minister.

Nehru's tenure from 1952 onwards is considered for this comparison, as he headed an interim government between 1947 and 1952 before the country's first general elections were held.

While former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi served for more than 14 years in office, her tenure was not continuous, making Modi the longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister in the country's history. He has served from his first swearing-in ceremony in 2014 to securing successive mandates in 2019 and a historic third consecutive term in 2024.

Earlier in the day, the Union Cabinet adopted a resolution lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister to serve consecutive terms.

The Cabinet members congratulated the Prime Minister with a standing ovation to honour him on the historic milestone.

"This occasion stands as a symbol of India's democratic consciousness, public trust, and the power of public participation, reflecting the unprecedented support bestowed by the people upon a leader guided by the 'Nation First' resolve," the resolution stated.

"It also notes that the Prime Minister is approaching the historic mark of 25 years of continuous service as Head of Government. Taking pride in a leadership characterised by sensitivity, restraint, intent, and decisiveness, the official text emphasises that it is after six decades that the country has given a mandate to the NDA government for a third consecutive term," an official statement read.

The PM Modi-led government's era has also been marked by a series of high-profile infrastructure and nation-building projects, including the new Parliament building, Central Vista redevelopment, Kartavya Path, Vande Bharat trains, the Statue of Unity, INS Vikrant, the Kashmir rail link, Noida International Airport, Namo Bharat RRTS and the Ganga Expressway.