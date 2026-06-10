Pawan Kalyan Says India Is Stronger, More Prosperous Under PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, June 10 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday said India today stands stronger and more prosperous than before, as he congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for becoming the longest-serving Prime Minister in office.

The Jana Sena leader on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming the longest-serving Prime Minister. He called it 4,399 days of selfless service and 12 years of transformative leadership.

“Twelve years ago, Bharat chose decisive leadership. Today, Bharat stands stronger, safer, more prosperous, and more confident than ever before. Under Modi Ji's exemplary leadership, the NDA Government has strengthened national security, modernized our armed forces, emerged as a leading global economy, successfully hosted the G20, amplified the voice of the Global South, and earned respect across the world through decisive and visionary leadership,” the actor-politician posted on 'X'.

According to the Deputy CM, from the Digital India revolution, Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile integration, UPI and Direct Benefit Transfers to Ayushman Bharat, PM Awas Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, world-class highways, railways, airports, ports, and Vande Bharat trains, the scale of transformation has been unprecedented.

Pawan Kalyan also thanked PM Modi for his continued support towards the inclusive development of Andhra Pradesh.“As we work towards building a $2.4 trillion economy under Swarna Andhra 2047, Andhra Pradesh is proud to be a strong partner in realizing the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.”

“India's diversity is our strength. Our many languages are our pride. We will continue to stand firmly for national unity, National Integrity, and inclusive development while resolutely opposing divisive forces,” added the Jana Sena leader.

Meanwhile, state BJP president PVN Madhav on Wednesday said he offered special prayers at the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Simhachalam to mark the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing 4,400 days in office.

He said Narendra Modi, who assumed office as Prime Minister on May 26, 2014, has completed 4,400 days of governance, thereby surpassing the record previously held by Jawaharlal Nehru.

He believes that Prime Minister Modi's continuous tenure has instilled a renewed sense of confidence across the nation and that his leadership deserves credit for elevating the Indian economy to become the fourth-largest in the world.

Madhav said PM Modi brought about revolutionary changes in the country's financial sector through the UPI digital payment system and established infrastructure development as a key economic strategy of the government.