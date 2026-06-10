Cabinet Resolution Applauds PM Modi On Becoming Longest Serving Prime Minister, Ministers Give Standing Ovation (Ld)

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) The Union Cabinet passed a resolution on Wednesday, marking June 10, 2026, as an historic milestone in the journey of Indian democracy and applauded PM Modi on becoming the longest-serving elected Prime Minister of the country.

The cabinet members thumped desks and clapped at length to celebrate the historic milestone, the scale and range of achievements under his government, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi gracefully accepted the honour, with folded hands.

A video of cabinet ministers honouring the Prime Minister on the special occasion was shared by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). As the video landed on the social media, it went viral, eliciting multiple likes and reactions.

In the video, the Prime Minister could be seen flanked by Cabinet Ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Roads and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and more.

PM Modi achieved the distinction of longest-serving elected Prime Minister for three consecutive terms, by establishing a record of 4,399 days of continuous service as the Prime Minister, and surpassing previous record held by Jawaharlal Nehru, who served for 4,398 continuous days from 1952 to 1964.

The cabinet resolution extended heartfelt congratulations to the Prime Minister, stating. "This occasion stands as a symbol of India's democratic consciousness, public trust, and the power of public participation, reflecting the unprecedented support bestowed by the people upon a leader guided by the 'Nation First' resolve."

It also noted that the Prime Minister is approaching the historic mark of 25 years of continuous service as Head of Government. Taking pride in a leadership characterised by sensitivity, restraint, intent, and decisiveness, the official text emphasised that it is after six decades that the country has given a mandate to the NDA government for a third consecutive term.

The resolution outlined the Prime Minister's life as a "symbol of continuous dedication to service and nation-building" and recalled his 2014 declaration as the "Pradhan Sevak" committed to the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.

It acknowledged that welfare of the poor has been placed at the centre of governance, and detailed the "unprecedented scale" of amenities delivered, including pucca houses, electricity, clean water, and direct benefit transfers, alongside free rations for over 80 crore citizens and free medical treatment for over 60 crore poor individuals.

The resolution recorded that these efforts collectively boost national self-confidence and enabled over 25 crore people to defeat poverty.

"The resolution further maps the empowerment of key demographics. It recognises the focus on youth power that propelled India into becoming the world's third-largest startup ecosystem and a scientific power through Mission Chandrayaan. A new chapter of 'Women-Led Development' is detailed through comprehensive policies ranging from smoke-free kitchens and the Lakhpati Didi campaign to the historic 33 per cent reservation for women in legislative bodies," an official statement read.

It affirmed farmers as a core pillar of a 'Viksit Bharat' and lauded initiatives like PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and the provision of Kisan Credit Cards to pastoralists and fishermen, which have helped propel agricultural exports past the Rs 5 lakh crore mark.

It further praised the government's 'Nation First' approach in enacting decades-pending reforms, such as the abrogation of Article 370, the implementation of GST and OROP, the CAA law, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the consolidation of labour codes.

The document strongly emphasised the elevation of national security, evidenced by strict actions against terrorism like surgical and cross-border air strikes, 'Operation Sindoor', and the suspension of the unjust Indus Water Treaty.

"Commendable strides are also noted in the eradication of Naxalism, the signing of permanent peace accords in the North-East, and the resolution of the border dispute with Bangladesh," the statement read.

The resolution attributed the advancement of India's manufacturing capabilities in sectors from defence to AI to the momentum gained by the 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' campaigns.

Simultaneously, it highlighted India's strengthened global role through the successful G-20 presidency, International Yoga Day, and initiatives like the International Solar Alliance and Mission LiFE.

By taking development and heritage ('Vikas' and 'Virasat') together, the text noted a cultural renaissance symbolised by the new Parliament building and Kartavya Path, driven by a spirit of public participation that successfully navigated global crises like the Covid pandemic.

"The adopted resolution concludes by extending best wishes for the excellent health and long life of the Prime Minister. It firmly expresses absolute confidence that under the leadership of Narendra Modi, India will continue to achieve new heights as a self-reliant, secure, prosperous, and glorious nation, strongly paving the way to becoming a developed nation by 2047," the statement added.