Indian Basketball Player Ulhas K.S Felicitated By Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) Indian basketball player Ulhas K.S was on Wednesday honoured by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for his contributions to the sport and his success on the international circuit.

The recognition celebrates a career that has seen Ulhas emerge as one of the pioneering figures of Indian basketball abroad, carving out a professional pathway in Europe at a time when opportunities for Indian players on the continent were rare.

Reflecting on the honour, Ulhas described it as a moment that represented not just his personal journey but also the growing aspirations of Indian basketball.

“Receiving this honour is deeply meaningful and serves as a reminder of how far Indian basketball has come. My journey has been shaped by opportunities, perseverance, and the support of people who believed in me along the way. I hope this recognition encourages more young athletes to dream beyond traditional pathways and pursue basketball at the highest levels. Indian talent has the potential to compete anywhere in the world, and I remain committed to contributing to the growth of the sport in every way I can,” Ulhas said.

Born in Tamil Nadu, Ulhas first came into prominence during his time in the United Kingdom, where he captained the University of Westminster basketball team. Under his leadership, the side secured the London inter-university basketball league title, a success that proved instrumental in opening the doors to professional basketball in Europe.

What followed was a trailblazing career that helped redefine possibilities for Indian players seeking opportunities overseas. Ulhas became one of the first Indians to establish himself in European professional basketball, competing across multiple countries and consistently showcasing his abilities against experienced international opposition.

Among the most notable chapters of his career was his stint with Serbian top-flight outfit Novi Pazar Salamander, where he featured in one of Europe's most competitive basketball environments. He later continued his overseas journey in Moldova, representing Gloria Basketball Club in the country's National Basketball League and further strengthening his standing as one of India's most accomplished exports in the sport.

His achievements extend beyond club basketball. Ulhas has represented India in the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qualifiers and earned recognition for his scoring exploits in Europe, including finishing as the second-highest scorer in Moldova's National League Division 1. Along the way, he also secured championship titles in both India and the United Kingdom, underscoring his versatility and leadership credentials.

The honour from the Uttarakhand Chief Minister comes at a time when an increasing number of Indian athletes are making their presence felt across global sporting ecosystems. For many observers, Ulhas's journey remains a landmark example of how Indian basketball talent can compete and thrive on the international stage.

His success story continues to resonate with young players aspiring to pursue professional careers overseas, reinforcing the belief that Indian athletes can break new ground beyond traditional sporting pathways and establish themselves in elite competitions worldwide.