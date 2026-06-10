Arab Parliament Condemns Iranian Attacks On Jordan, Bahrain And Kuwait

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, June 10 (Petra) -- The Arab Parliament has voiced strong support for Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait following what it described as Iranian attacks on the three countries, warning that such actions threaten regional stability and undermine the sovereignty of Arab states.

Arab Parliament Speaker Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi said the actions represent a serious escalation that runs counter to international norms governing relations between neighboring countries. He stressed that attacks targeting the territory of any Arab nation are not isolated events but challenges to the broader security framework of the region.

The statement reaffirmed the Arab Parliament's backing for the measures being taken by Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait to protect their borders, national interests and internal stability. Al Yamahi emphasized that Arab security is interconnected and that threats facing one country have implications for the wider Arab community.

He also urged the international community, particularly the United Nations Security Council, to take a more active role in preventing further escalation and ensuring respect for international law. Failure to address such incidents, he warned, could deepen regional tensions and complicate efforts aimed at maintaining peace and stability.

The Arab Parliament reiterated its call for adherence to the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and non-interference, stressing that dialogue and respect for international legal frameworks remain essential to preserving security across the region.

//Petra// WH