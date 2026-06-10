Prime Minister Marks Great Arab Revolt Anniversary, Army Day

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 10 (Petra) – Prime Minister Jafar Hassan issued a statement on the X platform on Wednesday to mark the anniversaries of the Great Arab Revolt and Army Day.

In the post, the Prime Minister extended his appreciation to the personnel of the Jordanian Armed Forces-Arab Army and security agencies on the dual national occasion.

"Greetings of pride and honor to the personnel of our Arab Army and our brave security agencies on the anniversary of the Great Arab Revolt and Army Day," Prime Minister Hassan stated. "The values and principles of the Revolt form your doctrine, and the glory and elevation of Jordan remain your objective. May the protectors of our nation and the bearers of its dearest emblem remain safe and well every year, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II." //Petra// AA