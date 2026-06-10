Ero Confirms High-Grade Continuity And Extends Known Mineralization At Furnas With Significant New Step-Out Intercepts
|Abbreviation
|Rock Type
|HCS
|Calcic-sodic hydrothermal rock
|GRA
|Granite
|DIO
|Diorite
|RCL HD
|Chlorite-rich hydrothermal rock
|GMF HD
|Grunerite-garnet-magnetite hydrothermal rock
|GMF HD-2
|Grunerite-garnet-magnetite hydrothermal rock
|XTA
|Aluminous schist
|RSL Host
|Quartz-rich rock
|GMF RSL
|Magnetite-rich hydrothermally altered rock / Quartz-rich rock
Figure 2: Geologic cross section within the high-grade SE Zone of Furnas. Rock types include:
|Abbreviation
|Rock Type
|HDM
|Magnetite-rich hydrothermally altered rock
|RSL Host
|Quartz-rich rock
|GMF RSL
|Magnetite-rich hydrothermally altered rock / Quartz-rich rock
|RCL HD
|Chlorite-rich hydrothermal rock
Figure 3: Geologic cross section within the high-grade Central Zone of Furnas. Rock types include:
|Abbreviation
|Rock Type
|HDM
|Magnetite-rich hydrothermally altered rock
|RSL Host
|Quartz-rich rock
|GMF RSL
|Magnetite-rich hydrothermally altered rock / Quartz-rich rock
|RCL HD
|Chlorite-rich hydrothermal rock
Figure 4: Geologic cross section within the high-grade NW Zone of Furnas. Rock types include:
|Abbreviation
|Rock Type
|GRA
|Granite
|HDCS
|Calcic-sodic undifferentiated mafic rock
|HDM
|Magnetite-rich hydrothermally altered rock
|RSL Host
|Quartz-rich rock
|GMF RSL
|Magnetite-rich hydrothermally altered rock / Quartz-rich rock
|RCL HD
|Chlorite-rich hydrothermal rock
Figure 5: Furnas SE zone drill hole collars plotted in plan view of the PEA block model and planned mine infrastructure. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.
Figure 6: Furnas SE zone new drill hole collars plotted in long section view of the PEA block model and planned mine infrastructure. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.
Figure 7: Furnas NW zone drill hole collars plotted in plan view of the PEA block model and planned mine infrastructure. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.
Figure 8: Furnas NW zone new drill hole collars plotted in long section of the PEA block model and planned mine infrastructure. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.
DRILL RESULTS - SOUTHEAST ZONE
|Hole ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Length (m)
|Cu (%)
|Au (g/t)
|Ag (g/t)
|CuEq (%)
|% Cu Grade x Thickness
|FURN-DD-00333
|544
|595
|51
|0.89
|0.67
|2.63
|1.40
|45.4
|Incl
|574
|595
|21
|1.04
|0.77
|2.41
|1.62
|21.8
|FURN-DD-00334
|562
|628
|66
|0.56
|0.27
|2.07
|0.77
|37.0
|Incl
|585
|599
|14
|0.85
|0.48
|3.65
|1.23
|11.9
|FURN-DD-00337
|305
|344
|39
|0.63
|0.37
|2.39
|0.91
|24.6
|Incl
|314
|324
|10
|0.83
|0.52
|3.21
|1.23
|8.3
|FURN-DD-00338
|362
|411
|49
|0.84
|0.49
|2.09
|1.21
|41.2
|Incl
|371
|395
|24
|1.18
|0.64
|2.99
|1.67
|28.3
|FURN-DD-00339
|479
|540
|61
|0.66
|0.39
|2.02
|0.96
|40.3
|FURN-DD-00340
|548
|636
|88
|0.81
|0.61
|3.75
|1.29
|71.3
|Incl
|601
|628
|27
|1.25
|0.77
|6.06
|1.86
|33.8
|FURN-DD-00344
|513
|566
|53
|0.41
|0.13
|0.88
|0.52
|21.7
|Incl
|553
|558
|5
|0.82
|0.14
|1.87
|0.93
|4.1
|FURN-DD-00345
|679
|763
|84
|0.50
|0.29
|1.82
|0.73
|42.0
|Incl
|743
|763
|20
|0.64
|0.48
|1.84
|1.00
|12.8
|FURN-DD-00346
|698
|761
|63
|0.65
|0.38
|0.94
|0.94
|41.0
|Incl
|720
|761
|41
|0.71
|0.47
|2.00
|1.06
|29.1
|FURN-DD-00347
|473
|533
|60
|0.77
|0.26
|1.58
|0.97
|46.2
|Incl
|481
|495
|14
|1.43
|0.30
|2.69
|1.67
|20.0
|FURN-DD-00351
|509
|543
|34
|0.52
|0.29
|0.67
|0.74
|17.7
|Incl
|511
|525
|14
|0.82
|0.32
|1.17
|1.06
|11.5
|FURN-DD-00354
|459
|504
|45
|0.98
|0.36
|1.72
|1.25
|44.1
|Incl
|484
|504
|20
|1.78
|0.25
|3.12
|1.98
|35.6
|FURN-DD-00355
|315
|389
|74
|0.61
|0.36
|1.50
|0.89
|45.1
|Incl
|369
|389
|20
|0.97
|0.50
|1.31
|1.35
|19.4
|FURN-DD-00357
|726
|816
|90
|0.74
|0.50
|3.18
|1.13
|66.6
|Incl
|726
|758
|32
|1.17
|0.68
|5.40
|1.70
|37.4
|FURN-DD-00358
|323
|344
|21
|0.49
|0.07
|1.27
|0.55
|10.3
|And
|367
|375
|8
|0.43
|0.09
|0.93
|0.50
|3.4
|And
|392
|397
|5
|0.43
|0.11
|1.90
|0.52
|2.2
|FURN-DD-00360
|409
|481
|72
|0.60
|0.24
|1.33
|0.79
|72.4
|Incl
|465
|478
|13
|0.85
|0.47
|1.21
|1.21
|13.1
|FURN-DD-00361
|399
|434
|35
|0.57
|0.54
|1.02
|0.97
|35.3
|Incl
|401
|428
|27
|0.64
|0.61
|1.13
|1.09
|27.3
|FURN-DD-00367
|373
|459
|86
|0.58
|0.30
|1.19
|0.81
|86.0
|Incl
|414
|424
|10
|1.29
|0.25
|2.24
|1.49
|9.5
|Incl
|442
|459
|17
|0.96
|0.52
|2.35
|1.36
|16.7
|FURN-DD-00368
|380
|421
|41
|0.94
|0.44
|1.58
|1.28
|40.7
|Incl
|380
|396
|16
|0.87
|0.89
|1.52
|1.53
|15.7
|FURN-DD-00369
|265
|291
|26
|0.44
|0.35
|3.79
|0.73
|25.6
|Incl
|266
|280
|14
|0.51
|0.44
|6.40
|0.87
|14.0
|FURN-DD-00372
|478
|540
|62
|0.74
|0.51
|2.52
|1.13
|61.5
|Incl
|482
|498
|16
|1.00
|0.62
|3.86
|1.49
|15.8
|Incl
|518
|540
|22
|0.82
|0.64
|1.91
|1.30
|22.0
DRILL RESULTS - NORTHWEST ZONE
|Hole ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Length (m)
|Cu (%)
|Au (g/t)
|Ag (g/t)
|CuEq (%)
|%Cu Grade x Thickness
|FURN-DD-00317
|420
|440
|20
|0.29
|0.50
|0.44
|0.66
|5.8
|And
|481
|547
|66
|0.64
|0.26
|1.52
|0.83
|42.2
|Incl
|493
|515
|22
|0.99
|0.17
|1.18
|1.12
|21.8
|FURN-DD-00332
|569
|650
|81
|0.43
|0.29
|0.90
|0.64
|34.8
|Incl
|593
|637
|44
|0.55
|0.32
|1.20
|0.80
|24.2
|FURN-DD-00335
|94
|197
|103
|0.48
|0.14
|0.69
|0.59
|49.4
|Incl
|113
|133
|20
|0.63
|0.24
|0.88
|0.81
|12.6
|FURN-DD-00336
|462
|545
|83
|0.58
|0.38
|1.23
|0.87
|48.1
|Incl
|465
|473
|8
|1.49
|0.43
|2.50
|1.82
|11.9
|FURN-DD-00341
|400
|520
|120
|0.56
|0.25
|1.89
|0.76
|67.2
|Incl
|484
|508
|24
|0.80
|0.65
|3.54
|1.32
|19.2
|FURN-DD-00342
|423
|540
|117
|0.63
|0.13
|1.40
|0.74
|73.7
|Incl
|431
|461
|30
|0.96
|0.11
|1.40
|1.05
|28.8
|Incl
|471
|490
|19
|0.95
|0.44
|2.24
|1.29
|18.1
|FURN-DD-00343
|392
|469
|77
|0.52
|0.26
|0.83
|0.71
|40.0
|Incl
|400
|429
|29
|0.60
|0.31
|0.91
|0.83
|17.4
|Incl
|455
|469
|14
|0.60
|0.35
|1.04
|0.86
|8.4
|FURN-DD-00348
|458
|523
|65
|0.65
|0.42
|1.30
|0.97
|42.3
|Incl
|458
|484
|26
|0.78
|0.42
|1.30
|1.18
|20.3
|Incl
|511
|523
|12
|0.67
|0.65
|2.12
|1.60
|8.0
|And
|103
|118
|15
|2.97
|0.00
|11.81
|3.05
|44.6
|FURN-DD-00350
|452
|496
|44
|0.64
|0.48
|1.72
|1.00
|27.8
|Incl
|462
|486
|24
|0.76
|0.64
|2.15
|1.25
|18.2
|FURN-DD-00352
|234
|299
|65
|0.58
|0.62
|0.63
|1.04
|37.7
|Incl
|234
|274
|40
|0.73
|0.55
|0.66
|1.14
|29.2
|And Incl
|258
|274
|16
|1.01
|0.73
|0.76
|1.55
|16.2
|FURN-DD-00353
|359
|462
|103
|0.63
|0.37
|1.37
|0.91
|64.9
|Incl
|425
|462
|37
|0.88
|0.55
|2.36
|1.30
|32.6
|FURN-DD-00356
|506
|574
|68
|0.44
|0.30
|1.24
|0.67
|29.9
|Incl
|524
|543
|19
|0.75
|0.60
|1.53
|1.20
|14.3
|FURN-DD-00359
|85
|167
|82
|0.54
|0.41
|1.43
|0.85
|44.3
|Incl
|129
|167
|38
|0.64
|0.54
|1.72
|1.05
|24.3
|FURN-DD-00365
|237
|261
|24
|0.53
|0.36
|0.66
|0.80
|24.4
|FURN-DD-00371
|169
|196
|27
|0.69
|0.41
|0.70
|1.00
|27.2
|FURN-DD-00375
|209
|225
|16
|0.51
|0.31
|0.77
|0.75
|16.3
|FURN-DD-00384
|240
|254
|14
|1.67
|0.31
|1.61
|1.91
|14.3
DRILL HOLE INFORMATION - SOUTHEAST ZONE
|Hole ID
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation
|Azimuth
|Dip
|Length (m)
|FURN-DD-00333
|612,555
|9,346,228
|313
|200
|60
|627.7
|FURN-DD-00334
|612,516
|9,346,315
|324
|200
|60
|703.9
|FURN-DD-00337
|612,459
|9,346,016
|333
|200
|60
|417.0
|FURN-DD-00338
|612,480
|9,346,085
|311
|200
|60
|438.8
|FURN-DD-00339
|612,609
|9,346,139
|313
|200
|60
|600.6
|FURN-DD-00340
|612,179
|9,346,705
|322
|200
|60
|717.2
|FURN-DD-00344
|611,789
|9,346,776
|350
|200
|60
|689.1
|FURN-DD-00345
|612,567
|9,346,456
|306
|200
|60
|845.7
|FURN-DD-00346
|612,657
|9,346,376
|295
|200
|60
|818.9
|FURN-DD-00347
|611,668
|9,346,757
|381
|200
|60
|602.1
|FURN-DD-00351
|611,788
|9,346,776
|350
|200
|50
|625.0
|FURN-DD-00354
|611,668
|9,346,757
|381
|200
|50
|588.3
|FURN-DD-00355
|610,494
|9,347,052
|380
|200
|60
|507.1
|FURN-DD-00357
|612,527
|9,346,582
|292
|200
|60
|867.8
|FURN-DD-00358
|610,292
|9,347,078
|404
|200
|60
|435.1
|FURN-DD-00360
|611,706
|9,346,682
|361
|200
|60
|551.5
|FURN-DD-00361
|611,021
|9,347,117
|410
|200
|60
|623.8
|FURN-DD-00367
|611,706
|9,346,682
|361
|200
|50
|587.6
|FURN-DD-00368
|610,224
|9,347,214
|359
|200
|60
|483.9
|FURN-DD-00369
|611,037
|9,346,770
|424
|200
|60
|388.8
|FURN-DD-00372
|612,452
|9,346,235
|329
|200
|60
|582.2
DRILL HOLE INFORMATION - NORTHWEST ZONE
|Hole ID
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation
|Azimuth
|Dip
|Length (m)
|FURN-DD-00317
|607,745
|9,348,265
|245
|200
|60
|597.6
|FURN-DD-00332
|607,813
|9,348,417
|209
|200
|60
|723.3
|FURN-DD-00335
|607,549
|9,347,973
|263
|200
|60
|434.5
|FURN-DD-00336
|607,818
|9,348,230
|248
|200
|60
|580.5
|FURN-DD-00341
|607,652
|9,348,261
|240
|200
|60
|576.3
|FURN-DD-00342
|607,605
|9,348,317
|233
|200
|60
|602.2
|FURN-DD-00343
|607,748
|9,348,192
|252
|200
|60
|547.6
|FURN-DD-00348
|607,884
|9,348,216
|232
|200
|60
|709.4
|FURN-DD-00350
|608,071
|9,348,112
|250
|200
|55
|550.7
|FURN-DD-00352
|608,087
|9,347,754
|374
|200
|65
|440.6
|FURN-DD-00353
|608,010
|9,348,056
|249
|200
|55
|533.5
|FURN-DD-00356
|608,068
|9,348,210
|244
|200
|60
|665.1
|FURN-DD-00359
|608,516
|9,347,436
|469
|200
|60
|323.5
|FURN-DD-00365
|609,021
|9,347,367
|430
|200
|60
|307.2
|FURN-DD-00371
|609,188
|9,347,085
|519
|200
|60
|284.3
|FURN-DD-00375
|609,033
|9,347,269
|460
|200
|60
|275.1
|FURN-DD-00384
|609,269
|9,347,250
|452
|200
|60
|339.9
NOTE ON NI 43-101 COMPLIANT TECHNICAL REPORT
The drill results disclosed in this press release are not incorporated in the mineral resource estimate underpinning 2026 Technical Report. The conversion of drill results presented in this press release into NI 43-101 compliant mineral resources or mineral reserves requires additional work and analysis that remains ongoing. Additional drilling and technical work are required to determine whether these results, including down-dip intercepts, will be included in an NI 43-101 technical report associated with the PFS.
QUALIFIED PERSON
Mr. Cid Gonçalves Monteiro Filho, SME RM (04317974), MAIG (No. 8444), FAusIMM (No. 329148) has reviewed, verified and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this press release. Mr. Monteiro is Manager, Resources & Reserves of the Company and is a "qualified person" within the meanings of NI 43-101.
QUALITY ASSURANCE & QUALITY CONTROL
Current QA/QC Program
At the Project, the Company is currently drilling with third-party contracted core drill rigs, operated by Major Drilling Group International Inc. and Drillgeo Geologia e Sondagem Ltda. – independent contractors engaged since October 2024. Drill core is logged, photographed, and split in half using a diamond core saw at the Company's core-logging and storage facilities. Half of the drill core is retained on site, and the other half is used for analysis, with samples collected at a minimum of 1.5 meters and a maximum of 2.5 meters, with an average length of 2.0 meters. Sampling commences at least 3.0 meters before the start of the mineralized zone and continues at least 3.0 meters beyond the limit of the mineralized zone. Samples are collected at the Company's logging facilities, and all sample preparation is performed at ALS Brasil Ltda.'s laboratory in Parauapebas (PA), Brazil, which is independent of the Company. Samples are analyzed by the certified laboratory of ALS Peru S.A., which is independent of the Company. Copper content is determined by four-acid digestion followed by ICP-MS analysis, while gold content is analyzed using fire assay with ICP-AES. When copper grades exceed 1%, Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy is used to determine them. All sample results from the Phase 1 drill program (28,000 meters, drilling completed through July 2025), the Phase 2 drill program (17,000 meters, drilling completed in Q4 2025) and the analytical results received to date from the Phase 3 drill program (approximately 30,000 meters, drilling completed in May 2026) have been monitored through a quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") program that includes adherence to the internal operational procedures and the insertion of certified standards, blanks and duplicates at a rate of three standards, one coarse blank, one fine blank, one field duplicate, one coarse duplicate, and one pulp duplicate for every 50 total samples, yielding a blended QC rate of approximately 16%.
QA/QC Validation
The QA/QC validation process undertaken for the Phase 1, Phase 2 and Phase 3 drill programs of the Project is consistent with the process set out in the 2026 Technical Report and in the previous NI 43-101 technical report with respect to Furnas, titled "Furnas Copper Project – Pará State, Brazil – NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate Technical Report", dated November 18, 2024 with an effective date of June 30, 2024 (the "2024 Technical Report"), and is consistent with Ero's internal guidelines and best practices.
For details on the post-mortem QA/QC program performed by the Company on historic drilling completed by Vale S.A. and Anglo American plc, please refer to the Company's press release dated October 2, 2024 and to the 2024 Technical Report.
ABOUT ERO
Ero is a Brazil-focused, growth-oriented mining company with a diversified portfolio of copper and gold assets. Headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., the Company operates two copper mines – the Caraíba Operations in Bahia State and the Tucumã Operation in Pará State – as well as the Xavantina Operations, a producing gold mine in Mato Grosso State. In addition to its operating assets, Ero is advancing the Furnas Copper-Gold Project, located in the mineral-rich Carajás Province in Pará State, through a definitive earn-in agreement with Vale Base Metals to acquire a 60% interest in the project.
Ero's operating philosophy is grounded in a commitment to safety, operational excellence, and the responsible production of minerals essential for a better tomorrow. The Company's shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“ERO.” Additional information, including technical reports on the Company's operations and projects, is available on the Company's website ( ), SEDAR+ ( ), and on EDGAR ( ).
FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT
Farooq Hamed, VP, Investor Relations
...
CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION AND STATEMENTS
This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively,“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements include statements that use forward-looking terminology such as“may”,“could”,“would”,“will”,“should”,“intend”,“target”,“plan”,“expect”,“budget”,“estimate”,“forecast”,“schedule”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“continue”,“potential”,“view” or the negative or grammatical variation thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's plans, prospects and business strategies and strategic vision and aspirations and their achievement and timing, statements with respect to the future drilling continuing to demonstrate continuity of high grade mineralization at depth, future expansion of the mineral resource estimate and the Project, the strategy and objectives of the Company's drill programs, Ero's ability to complete the required 45,000-meter Phase 3 drill program and engineering studies, Project permitting and licensing efforts, community and social engagement; the filing of technical reports in connection with a Pre- Feasibility Study or Feasibility Study and the timing thereof; Project studies and their ability to enhance the Project's value (including technical, environmental and social studies); the size and scale of the Furnas Project; the Company's ability to comply with contractual and permitting or other regulatory and/or earn-in agreement requirements; the results of the Preliminary Economic Assessment, or Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimations, and life of mine estimates; anticipated market prices of metals and currency exchange rates; anticipated exploration and development activities at Furnas; the anticipated project development and other plans and expectations with respect to a future 60/40 (Ero/VBM) joint venture; and any other statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future plans, intentions, levels of activity, results, performance or achievements.
Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, actions, events, conditions, performance or achievements to materially differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, risks discussed in this press release and in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form (“AIF”) under the heading“Risk Factors”. The risks discussed in this press release and in the AIF are not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, actions, events, conditions, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results, actions, events, conditions, performance or achievements to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.
Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements involve statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and the Company's actual results, achievements or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, without limitation, those referred to herein and in the AIF under the heading“Risk Factors”.
The Company's forward-looking statements are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, many of which may be difficult to predict and beyond the Company's control. In connection with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and in the AIF, the Company has made certain assumptions about, among other things: favourable equity and debt capital markets; the ability to raise any necessary additional capital on reasonable terms to advance the production, development and exploration of the Company's properties and assets; future prices of copper, gold and other metal prices; the timing and results of exploration and drilling programs; the accuracy of any mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates; the geology of the Caraíba Operations, the Xavantina Operations, the Tucumã Operation and the Furnas Copper-Gold Project being as described in the respective technical report for each property; production costs; the accuracy of budgeted exploration, development and construction costs and expenditures; the price of other commodities such as fuel; future currency exchange rates, interest rates and tariff rates; operating conditions being favourable such that the Company is able to operate in a safe, efficient and effective manner; work force continuing to remain healthy in the face of prevailing epidemics, pandemics or other health risks, political and regulatory stability; the receipt of governmental, regulatory and third party approvals, licenses and permits on favourable terms; obtaining required renewals for existing approvals, licenses and permits on favourable terms; requirements under applicable laws; sustained labour stability; stability in financial and capital goods markets; availability of equipment; positive relations with local groups and the Company's ability to meet its obligations under its agreements with such groups; and satisfying the terms and conditions of the Company's current loan arrangements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date of this press release, these assumptions are subject to significant business, social, economic, political, regulatory, competitive and other risks and uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that could cause actual actions, events, conditions, results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive. Other events or circumstances could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated or projected and expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as and to the extent required by applicable securities laws.
CAUTIONARY NOTES REGARDING MINERAL RESOURCE AND MINERAL RESERVE ESTIMATES
Unless otherwise indicated, all reserve and resource estimates included in this press release and the documents incorporated by reference herein have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101") and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (the“CIM”) - CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, adopted by the CIM Council, as amended (the“CIM Standards”). NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. Canadian standards, including NI 43-101, differ significantly from the requirements of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), and reserve and resource information included herein may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by U.S. companies. In particular, and without limiting the generality of the foregoing, this press release and the documents incorporated by reference herein use the terms“measured resources,”“indicated resources” and“inferred resources” as defined in accordance with NI 43-101 and the CIM Standards.
Further to recent amendments, mineral property disclosure requirements in the United States (the“U.S. Rules”) are governed by subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“U.S. Securities Act”) which differ from the CIM Standards. As a foreign private issuer that is eligible to file reports with the SEC pursuant to the multi-jurisdictional disclosure system (the“MJDS”), Ero is not required to provide disclosure on its mineral properties under the U.S. Rules and will continue to provide disclosure under NI 43-101 and the CIM Standards. If Ero ceases to be a foreign private issuer or loses its eligibility to file its annual report on Form 40-F pursuant to the MJDS, then Ero will be subject to the U.S. Rules, which differ from the requirements of NI 43-101 and the CIM Standards.
Pursuant to the new U.S. Rules, the SEC recognizes estimates of“measured mineral resources”,“indicated mineral resources” and“inferred mineral resources.” In addition, the definitions of“proven mineral reserves” and“probable mineral reserves” under the U.S. Rules are now“substantially similar” to the corresponding standards under NI 43-101. Mineralization described using these terms has a greater amount of uncertainty as to its existence and feasibility than mineralization that has been characterized as reserves. Accordingly, U.S. investors are cautioned not to assume that any measured mineral resources, indicated mineral resources, or inferred mineral resources that Ero reports are or will be economically or legally mineable. Further,“inferred mineral resources” have a greater amount of uncertainty as to their existence and as to whether they can be mined legally or economically. Under Canadian securities laws, estimates of“inferred mineral resources” may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in rare cases. While the above terms under the U.S. Rules are“substantially similar” to the standards under NI 43-101 and CIM Standards, there are differences in the definitions under the U.S. Rules and CIM Standards. Accordingly, there is no assurance any mineral reserves or mineral resources that Ero may report as“proven mineral reserves”,“probable mineral reserves”,“measured mineral resources”,“indicated mineral resources” and“inferred mineral resources” under NI 43-101 would be the same had Ero prepared the reserve or resource estimates under the standards adopted under the U.S. Rules.
Figures accompanying this announcement are available at:
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