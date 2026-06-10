Northwest Reports Palladium Assay Results At Kwanika, Highlighting Potential For A By-Product Credit

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthWest Copper Corp. (“NorthWest” or the“Company”) (TSX-V: NWST) reports palladium assay results from stored sample pulps collected from historical drilling at its 100% owned Kwanika project in British Columbia, highlighting the potential for palladium to provide an additional by-product credit. Sample pulps from Kwanika have been stored since the 2007 drill program; however, palladium has only been systematically assayed since 2022. As a result, most of the assay database supporting the current mineral resource estimate does not include Pd values, representing an opportunity for value enhancement. Palladium, a designated critical mineral, is used primarily in automotive catalytic converters, with emerging use in fuel cells and hydrogen purification equipment. Its presence complements Kwanika's exposure to copper, another designated critical mineral. Recent drilling by the Company has shown anomalous palladium levels, prompting a program to assay stored sample pulps. Earlier this year, samples were selected within known copper and gold mineralized zones and sent to a laboratory for analysis. Results demonstrate that certain mineralized zones have the potential to host payable palladium by-product credits, specifically Zones 2, 5, and 10. Highlights from the 2026 palladium assay program, expressed as drill intersections, are presented below and described in more detail later in this release. Highlighted drill intersections including palladium (“Pd”) assay include:

K-07-15: 74.1 metres of 1.04% Cu, 1.48g/t Au, 3.32g/t Ag and 0.71g/t Pd from 27.4 metres

K-07-33: 30.5 metres of 0.53% Cu, 1.28g/t Au, 1.61g/t Ag and 0.40g/t Pd from 101.1 metres

K-07-51: 77.2 metres of 0.46% Cu, 0.70g/t Au, 1.18g/t Ag and 0.15g/t Pd from 382.6 metres

K-07-53: 55.6 metres of 0.84% Cu, 0.80g/t Au, 2.71g/t Ag and 0.41g/t Pd from 338.4 metres

K-07-54: 36.2 metres of 0.27% Cu, 0.72g/t Au, 1.17g/t Ag and 0.20g/t Pd from 560.9 metres

K-07-55: 38.8 metres of 0.61% Cu, 0.67g/t Au, 1.72g/t Ag and 0.20g/t Pd from 408.0 metres

K-08-60: 13.7 metres of 1.45% Cu, 1.88g/t Au, 3.74g/t Ag and 1.05g/t Pd from 407.4 metres

K-18-184: 18.7 metres of 0.72% Cu, 1.24g/t Au, 3.31g/t Ag and 0.58g/t Pd from 31.8 metres K-21-211: 15.4 metres of 1.00% Cu, 0.86g/t Au, 3.38g/t Ag and 0.55g/t Pd from 38.0 metres

Geoff Chinn, VP Business Development and Exploration stated:“We are encouraged by these palladium results, as they create multiple opportunities for Kwanika. First, they provide the data required to estimate palladium grades and better understand their distribution, which is the first step in evaluating its potential as a by-product credit. Second, palladium can provide an exploration vector to the hottest, most saline parts of the system, which would help us to map core parts of the system and allow us to target potential extensions to known mineralized zones. Third, metallurgical recovery test work for palladium is incomplete. Recoveries to copper concentrate and/or doré are unknown and present an opportunity for future follow-up test work and process optimization. Kwanika is also strategically positioned to supply concentrates to smelters in the Americas and Asia. A clean copper concentrate containing gold, silver and platinum group metals should attract broader interest from smelters. Finally, palladium mineralization at these levels is another characteristic Kwanika shares with the producing New Afton copper-gold mine in British Columbia, whose geology provides an important analogue for our exploration and development model.” A total of 3,653 stored sample pulps were collected from 66 holes and assayed for palladium. Previously, only 22% of the mineralized zones had palladium assays. Sample pulps represent an unbiased homogenized sub-sample of the original 1⁄2 core drill sample. Sample pulps were recovered from secure storages in sealed boxes that contained sealed sample bags. Original sample bags were inserted into larger plastic bags containing a new a number sequence with both original and new sample numbers recorded. As part of the sampling program, assay QAQC samples, including certified standards and blanks were inserted into the sample sequence at predetermined locations and then used to monitor laboratory performance. A small number of QAQC failures were investigated and/or re-assayed with no significant issues identified. Table 1 provides the complete list of drill hole intersections above 0.1 g/t Pd cut-off grade over a minimum of 3-meter intersection length and Table 2 provides related collar information. We expect these results to inform a palladium estimate to be included in the next mineral resource update, scheduled early in 2027.



Table 1: Complete palladium drill intersections in this News Release1,2,3,4

Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m) Zone Cu% Au g/t Ag g/t Pd g/t True Width K-07-15 27.4 101.6 74.1 5_Au_HG 1.04 1.48 3.32 0.71 12.2 K-07-18 37.8 59.3 21.5 5_Au_HG 0.28 0.94 0.64 0.10 0.6 K-07-19 160.4 167.9 7.5 5_Au_HG 0.70 1.10 2.99 0.08 1.2 K-07-19 259.2 262.9 3.7 4_Au_HG 0.41 1.33 1.59 0.15 0.3 K-07-20 38.1 96.7 58.6 5_Au_HG 0.97 1.18 2.38 0.32 6.2 Including 38.1 54.8 16.7 5_Au_HG 1.41 1.74 3.75 0.46 1.8 And 71.6 87.4 15.8 5_Au_HG 1.09 1.32 2.41 0.48 1.7 K-07-29 250.4 268.1 17.7 4_Au_HG 0.76 4.12 1.67 0.13 2.2 K-07-30 421.1 426.2 5.0 6_Au_HG 0.55 0.60 3.34 0.12 1.5 K-07-32 43.9 68.7 24.8 5_Au_HG 0.84 1.34 2.53 0.53 2.6 K-07-32 128.0 146.2 18.2 10_Au_HG 0.76 1.49 2.26 0.34 0.1 Including 49.4 68.7 19.3 5_Au_HG 0.79 1.27 2.38 0.64 2.0 And 128.0 142.0 14.0 10_Au_HG 0.8 1.5 2.3 0.4 0.1 K-07-33 101.1 131.6 30.5 10_Au_HG 0.53 1.28 1.61 0.40 14.2 Including 112.6 130.3 17.7 10_Au_HG 0.7 1.8 2.0 0.6 8.3 K-07-34 90.6 105.9 15.3 10_Au_HG 0.50 0.98 1.68 0.12 7.1 K-07-46 371.4 379.3 7.9 4_Au_HG 0.33 1.05 1.05 0.13 1.0 K-07-46 379.3 404.9 25.6 6_Au_HG 0.45 1.14 1.36 0.11 3.1 K-07-51 365.7 380.4 14.8 1_Au_HG 0.97 2.23 3.22 0.13 8.3 K-07-51 382.6 459.7 77.2 2_Au_HG 0.46 0.70 1.18 0.15 44.6 Including 388.8 425.0 36.2 2_Au_HG 0.52 0.74 1.31 0.14 20.9 And 449.9 458.2 8.3 2_Au_HG 0.54 1.20 2.41 0.62 4.8 K-07-53 298.6 316.1 17.5 1_Au_HG 1.33 1.22 2.52 0.14 9.8 K-07-53 338.4 394.0 55.6 2_Au_HG 0.84 0.80 2.71 0.41 32.2 Including 338.4 354.9 16.5 2_Au_HG 0.8 0.8 2.6 0.8 9.6 And 361.7 387.4 25.8 2_Au_HG 1.1 1.0 3.2 0.4 14.9 K-07-54 560.9 597.0 36.2 2_Au_HG 0.27 0.72 1.17 0.20 20.9 Including 560.9 587.2 26.3 2_Au_HG 0.29 0.82 1.19 0.22 15.22 K-07-55 408.0 446.8 38.8 2_Au_HG 0.61 0.67 1.72 0.20 21.8 Including 409.9 431.8 21.9 2_Au_HG 0.6 0.5 1.5 0.3 12.3 K-08-107 482.6 504.0 21.4 2_Au_HG 0.32 0.58 1.03 0.20 12.4 Including 482.6 492.5 9.9 2_Au_HG 0.26 0.50 0.92 0.35 5.74 K-08-113 314.0 364.0 50.0 6_Au_HG 0.65 2.14 1.84 0.14 15.4 Including 332.0 348.0 16.0 6_Au_HG 0.75 2.82 2.49 0.24 4.94 K-08-58 519.6 525.0 5.4 2_Au_HG 0.20 0.45 1.01 0.21 3.1 K-08-59 353.0 378.2 25.2 2_Au_HG 1.14 1.06 2.95 0.29 4.0 K-08-60 407.4 421.1 13.7 1_Au_HG 1.45 1.88 3.74 1.05 7.7 K-08-62 306.8 313.3 6.6 6_Au_HG 1.69 1.92 4.13 0.10 0.5 K-08-62 318.3 348.2 29.9 1_Au_HG 1.69 2.61 4.11 0.11 0.9 K-08-62 447.5 514.7 67.3 2_Au_HG 0.74 1.20 1.58 0.07 2.4 Including 495.1 509.3 14.2 2_Au_HG 1.54 1.57 2.87 0.20 0.51 K-08-63 490.1 500.5 10.4 1_Au_HG 0.39 1.17 1.50 0.11 5.9 K-08-74 694.8 700.1 5.4 2_Au_HG 0.25 0.47 0.84 0.14 3.1 K-08-93 473.6 486.6 13.1 1_Au_HG 1.65 1.82 4.05 0.15 7.3 K-08-93 496.0 527.6 31.6 2_Au_HG 0.43 0.79 2.24 0.11 18.3 K-08-96 441.7 450.5 8.8 1_Au_HG 1.26 1.83 2.50 0.54 4.9 K-08-96 486.8 505.5 18.8 1_Au_HG 1.17 1.61 2.65 0.37 10.5 K-08-96 486.8 491.1 4.4 1_Au_HG 1.10 1.26 2.50 0.94 2.44 K-16-177 321.0 326.1 5.1 6_Au_HG 1.39 4.36 4.16 0.15 0.0 K-18-180 315.8 319.7 3.9 6_Au_HG 1.46 2.45 5.00 0.21 0.0 K-18-180 393.5 424.0 30.5 2_Au_HG 1.06 1.59 3.04 0.15 7.0 K-18-180 396.9 403.2 6.3 2_Au_HG 0.91 1.10 2.74 0.29 1.44 K-18-181 300.0 309.0 9.0 4_Au_HG 0.47 1.86 1.60 0.10 0.0 K-18-182 30.3 35.0 4.7 5_Au_HG 1.15 4.96 5.00 0.13 0.4 K-18-182 62.0 71.0 9.0 5_Au_HG 1.52 1.36 4.47 0.10 0.8 K-18-182 274.5 277.3 2.7 4_Au_HG 0.80 3.53 2.34 0.24 0.1 K-18-182 298.0 301.0 3.0 6_Au_HG 0.23 1.14 0.83 0.15 0.1 K-18-182 415.9 436.9 21.0 2_Au_HG 0.46 1.25 1.96 0.10 7.5 K-18-183 481.6 557.9 76.3 2_Au_HG 0.92 1.31 2.89 0.23 10.3 Including 481.6 508.9 27.3 2_Au_HG 1.48 1.70 3.75 0.45 3.70 K-18-183 599.9 630.3 30.4 2_Au_HG 0.37 0.70 1.53 0.19 4.1 Including 601.9 615.9 14.0 2_Au_HG 0.36 0.74 1.44 0.29 1.90 K-18-184 31.8 50.5 18.7 5_Au_HG 0.72 1.24 3.31 0.58 7.6 Including 31.8 38.6 6.8 5_Au_HG 1.60 2.04 7.80 1.44 2.8 K-18-185 34.5 50.8 16.3 5_Au_HG 0.96 1.33 4.48 0.42 1.6 Including 37.5 50.8 13.3 5_Au_HG 1.12 1.28 5.19 0.48 1.3 K-18-187 26.5 100.2 73.7 5_Au_HG 1.06 1.58 3.70 0.67 0.3 K-18-188 394.0 517.3 123.3 2_Au_HG 0.59 0.67 2.04 0.13 19.2 Including 477.6 517.3 39.7 2_Au_HG 0.53 0.55 1.92 0.28 6.2 K-18-189 276.8 288.1 11.3 4_Au_HG 0.54 1.94 1.44 0.13 0.3 K-18-190 413.0 414.0 1.0 4_Au_HG 0.24 0.38 0.60 0.23 0.0 K-18-190 414.0 420.0 6.0 6_Au_HG 1.02 3.12 3.53 0.09 0.0 K-18-190 458.4 471.6 13.2 6_Au_HG 0.52 0.76 2.73 0.08 0.0 K-20-198 502.9 540.5 37.6 1_Au_HG 0.61 2.01 3.01 0.09 0.3 K-20-198 558.5 596.0 37.5 2_Au_HG 0.53 1.65 1.90 0.09 0.5 K-20-198 649.0 655.0 6.0 2_Au_HG 0.52 1.10 1.67 0.29 0.1 K-21-206 376.0 381.1 5.1 2_Au_HG 0.43 0.33 1.38 0.45 1.1 K-21-209 52.5 62.5 10.0 5_Au_HG 0.66 0.51 1.82 0.11 2.6 K-21-210 364.5 373.7 9.1 2_Au_HG 0.50 0.70 2.23 0.43 1.6 K-21-210 391.5 419.8 28.3 2_Au_HG 0.88 1.31 3.16 0.33 4.9 K-21-211 38.0 53.4 15.4 5_Au_HG 1.00 0.86 3.38 0.55 7.3 Including 38.0 48.0 10.0 5_Au_HG 0.85 0.74 2.74 0.79 4.8 K-21-219 585.0 597.0 12.0 2_Au_HG 0.31 0.39 1.10 0.11 1.3 K-21-219 633.0 656.8 23.8 1_Au_HG 0.34 0.90 1.15 0.06 2.3 K-21-220 487.0 505.0 18.0 2_Au_HG 0.63 2.12 2.72 0.21 2.8 K-21-222 351.0 393.0 42.0 6_Au_HG 0.67 2.19 2.42 0.13 2.8





Table 2: Collar information for this new release5



Hole Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Length (m) Result K-07-12 351,496 6,156,311 1,000 0 -90 328.3 No significant result K-07-13 351,440 6,156,362 1,003 0 -90 291.7 No significant result K-07-15 351,545 6,156,319 998 0 -90 355.7 Reported K-07-18 351,488 6,156,311 1,000 270 -75 300.8 Reported K-07-19 351,438 6,156,354 1,003 135 -70 273.4 Reported K-07-20 351,537 6,156,318 998 90 -60 378.6 Reported K-07-24 351,433 6,156,364 1,003 90 -65 453.2 No significant result K-07-28 351,624 6,156,248 981 314 -55 438.0 No significant result K-07-29 351,624 6,156,248 981 265 -55 495.9 Reported K-07-30 351,624 6,156,248 981 270 -80 712.3 Reported K-07-31 351,589 6,156,314 996 0 -90 504.3 No significant result K-07-32 351,615 6,156,356 1,000 270 -60 465.4 Reported K-07-33 351,548 6,156,363 1,005 0 -90 459.3 Reported K-07-34 351,594 6,156,401 1,003 0 -90 435.0 Reported K-07-40 351,373 6,156,255 1,004 90 -75 729.1 No significant result K-07-45 351,426 6,156,124 988 97 -75 559.9 No significant result K-07-46 351,728 6,156,201 980 270 -55 623.9 Reported K-07-47 351,427 6,156,123 988 97 -53 422.8 No significant result K-07-49 351,430 6,156,152 996 87 -46 392.3 No significant result K-07-51 351,429 6,156,152 996 0 -90 694.1 Reported K-07-52 351,431 6,156,205 997 0 -90 663.6 No significant result K-07-53 351,429 6,156,121 988 0 -90 559.2 Reported K-07-54 351,369 6,156,259 1,007 0 -90 687.9 Reported K-07-55 351,359 6,156,171 988 172 -87 651.4 Reported K-08-107 351,130 6,156,109 985 0 -90 774.2 Reported K-08-113 351,442 6,156,207 997 85 -80 663.9 Reported K-08-58 351,363 6,156,211 998 0 -90 587.4 Reported K-08-59 351,281 6,156,094 982 90 -80 608.7 Reported K-08-60 351,287 6,156,150 984 0 -90 587.4 Reported K-08-62 351,639 6,156,148 978 270 -58 758.1 Reported K-08-63 351,291 6,156,213 1,002 0 -90 602.6 Reported K-08-74 351,285 6,156,294 1,000 0 -90 700.1 Reported K-08-78 351,204 6,156,201 999 0 -90 684.9 No significant result K-08-86 351,287 6,156,258 1,004 0 -90 762.0 No significant result K-08-90 351,134 6,156,225 1,013 190 -87 825.0 No significant result K-08-91 351,203 6,156,253 1,003 0 -90 797.4 No significant result K-08-92 351,286 6,156,348 1,010 0 -90 730.6 No significant result K-08-93 351,207 6,156,153 997 0 -90 752.3 Reported K-08-96 351,136 6,156,154 989 0 -90 770.5 Reported K-08-97 351,208 6,156,102 984 0 -90 843.7 No significant result K-16-177 351,529 6,156,037 984 348 -60 795.7 Reported K-18-180 351,499 6,156,313 1,000 181 -66 664.5 Reported K-18-181 351,364 6,156,212 997 94 -62 655.6 Reported K-18-182 351,499 6,156,313 1,000 181 -75 551.0 Reported K-18-183 351,407 6,155,923 991 339 -60 758.0 Reported K-18-184 351,535 6,156,316 999 359 -55 415.9 Reported K-18-185 351,526 6,156,313 999 280 -68 320.6 Reported K-18-187 351,533 6,156,311 999 70 -72 251.2 Reported K-18-188 351,409 6,155,923 991 346 -61 602.0 Reported K-18-189 351,434 6,156,155 996 25 -65 644.0 Reported K-18-190 351,568 6,156,035 986 348 -60 602.0 Reported K-20-198 351,688 6,156,312 993 240 -56 965.3 Reported K-20-202 351,609 6,156,078 993 215 -75 425.1 No significant result K-21-205 351,453 6,156,290 1,004 90 -65 266.7 No significant result K-21-206 351,495 6,155,981 996 328 -65 661.2 Reported K-21-209 351,506 6,156,282 999 340 -65 194.5 Reported K-21-210 351,495 6,155,981 996 345 -62 680.0 Reported K-21-211 351,547 6,156,317 1,001 180 -50 173.5 Reported K-21-212 351,474 6,156,366 1,004 90 -65 273.9 No significant result K-21-213 351,512 6,156,416 1,010 90 -60 218.5 No significant result K-21-216 351,302 6,155,846 997 339 -56 749.5 No significant result K-21-217 351,557 6,155,979 990 340 -59 718.5 No significant result K-21-218 351,685 6,155,863 990 318 -52 638.4 No significant result K-21-219 351,302 6,155,846 997 333 -59 746.8 Reported K-21-220 351,562 6,155,963 989 341 -61 591.0 Reported K-21-222 351,559 6,155,996 989 336 -49 428.0 Reported

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

The palladium assay program at Kwanika in 2026 was designed and supervised by NorthWest, implemented by InData Geoscience, with assay QA/QC checks done by Explore Geosolutions. Samples were collected, tracked and an external QA/QC program was implemented using blanks and standards to monitor analytical accuracy and precision. The sample shipments were sealed on site and shipped to Activation Laboratories Ltd. (“Actlabs”) in Kamloops, BC. The laboratory's internal quality control system complies with global certifications for quality ISO 17025. The stored pulp samples were assayed for gold, platinum and palladium with the 1C-OES method, using a 30-gram fire assay with ICP finish analysis.

Technical aspects of this news release have been reviewed, verified, and approved by Geoff Chinn, P.Geo., VP Business Development and Exploration for NorthWest, who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Minerals Projects.

About NorthWest:

NorthWest is a copper-gold exploration and development company with a pipeline of advanced and early-stage projects in British Columbia, including Kwanika-Stardust, Lorraine-Top Cat and East Niv. With a robust portfolio in an established mining jurisdiction, NorthWest is well positioned to participate fully in strengthening global copper and gold markets. The Company is committed to responsible mineral exploration, working collaboratively with First Nations to help ensure future development incorporates stewardship best practices and respects traditional land use. Additional information can be found on the Company's website at .

On Behalf of NorthWest

“Paul Olmsted”

CEO, NorthWest Copper

For further information, please contact:

416-457-3333

...

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Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussion with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always using phrases such as“plans”,“expects”,“is expected”,“budget”,“scheduled”,“estimates”,“forecasts”,“intends”,“anticipates”, or“believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“might” or“will” be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to statements with respect to; plans and intentions of the Company; proposed exploration and development of NorthWest's exploration property interests; the Company's ability to finance future operations; mine plans; magnitude or quality of mineral deposits; the development, operational and economic results of current and future potential economic studies; adding the Lorraine resource to the Kwanika-Stardust Project; the Company's goals for 2025; geological interpretations; the estimation of Mineral Resources; anticipated advancement of mineral properties or programs; future exploration prospects; the completion and timing of technical reports; future growth potential of NorthWest; and future development plans.

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, constitutes forward-looking information. Although NorthWest believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information since NorthWest can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in NorthWest's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking information are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from NorthWest's expectations include risks associated with the business of NorthWest; risks related to reliance on technical information provided by NorthWest; risks related to exploration and potential development of the Company's mineral properties; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; the need for cooperation of government agencies and First Nation groups in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time and additional risks identified in NorthWest's filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ in Canada (available at ).

Forward-looking information is based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the information is made. NorthWest does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

1 Historic drill holes with disclosed palladium assay results

2 Intersections reported at 0.1 g/t Pd cut-off and 3 m minimum length

3 Other metals provided for additional context

4 Estimated true width based on geometry of mineralized zone and drill hole orientation

5 Coordinate reference is UTM Zone 10N NAD83