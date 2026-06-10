Northwest Reports Palladium Assay Results At Kwanika, Highlighting Potential For A By-Product Credit
| Table 1: Complete palladium drill intersections in this News Release1,2,3,4
|Hole
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Length (m)
|Zone
|Cu%
|Au g/t
|Ag g/t
|Pd g/t
|True Width
|K-07-15
|27.4
|101.6
|74.1
|5_Au_HG
|1.04
|1.48
|3.32
|0.71
|12.2
|K-07-18
|37.8
|59.3
|21.5
|5_Au_HG
|0.28
|0.94
|0.64
|0.10
|0.6
|K-07-19
|160.4
|167.9
|7.5
|5_Au_HG
|0.70
|1.10
|2.99
|0.08
|1.2
|K-07-19
|259.2
|262.9
|3.7
|4_Au_HG
|0.41
|1.33
|1.59
|0.15
|0.3
|K-07-20
|38.1
|96.7
|58.6
|5_Au_HG
|0.97
|1.18
|2.38
|0.32
|6.2
|Including
|38.1
|54.8
|16.7
|5_Au_HG
|1.41
|1.74
|3.75
|0.46
|1.8
|And
|71.6
|87.4
|15.8
|5_Au_HG
|1.09
|1.32
|2.41
|0.48
|1.7
|K-07-29
|250.4
|268.1
|17.7
|4_Au_HG
|0.76
|4.12
|1.67
|0.13
|2.2
|K-07-30
|421.1
|426.2
|5.0
|6_Au_HG
|0.55
|0.60
|3.34
|0.12
|1.5
|K-07-32
|43.9
|68.7
|24.8
|5_Au_HG
|0.84
|1.34
|2.53
|0.53
|2.6
|K-07-32
|128.0
|146.2
|18.2
|10_Au_HG
|0.76
|1.49
|2.26
|0.34
|0.1
|Including
|49.4
|68.7
|19.3
|5_Au_HG
|0.79
|1.27
|2.38
|0.64
|2.0
|And
|128.0
|142.0
|14.0
|10_Au_HG
|0.8
|1.5
|2.3
|0.4
|0.1
|K-07-33
|101.1
|131.6
|30.5
|10_Au_HG
|0.53
|1.28
|1.61
|0.40
|14.2
|Including
|112.6
|130.3
|17.7
|10_Au_HG
|0.7
|1.8
|2.0
|0.6
|8.3
|K-07-34
|90.6
|105.9
|15.3
|10_Au_HG
|0.50
|0.98
|1.68
|0.12
|7.1
|K-07-46
|371.4
|379.3
|7.9
|4_Au_HG
|0.33
|1.05
|1.05
|0.13
|1.0
|K-07-46
|379.3
|404.9
|25.6
|6_Au_HG
|0.45
|1.14
|1.36
|0.11
|3.1
|K-07-51
|365.7
|380.4
|14.8
|1_Au_HG
|0.97
|2.23
|3.22
|0.13
|8.3
|K-07-51
|382.6
|459.7
|77.2
|2_Au_HG
|0.46
|0.70
|1.18
|0.15
|44.6
|Including
|388.8
|425.0
|36.2
|2_Au_HG
|0.52
|0.74
|1.31
|0.14
|20.9
|And
|449.9
|458.2
|8.3
|2_Au_HG
|0.54
|1.20
|2.41
|0.62
|4.8
|K-07-53
|298.6
|316.1
|17.5
|1_Au_HG
|1.33
|1.22
|2.52
|0.14
|9.8
|K-07-53
|338.4
|394.0
|55.6
|2_Au_HG
|0.84
|0.80
|2.71
|0.41
|32.2
|Including
|338.4
|354.9
|16.5
|2_Au_HG
|0.8
|0.8
|2.6
|0.8
|9.6
|And
|361.7
|387.4
|25.8
|2_Au_HG
|1.1
|1.0
|3.2
|0.4
|14.9
|K-07-54
|560.9
|597.0
|36.2
|2_Au_HG
|0.27
|0.72
|1.17
|0.20
|20.9
|Including
|560.9
|587.2
|26.3
|2_Au_HG
|0.29
|0.82
|1.19
|0.22
|15.22
|K-07-55
|408.0
|446.8
|38.8
|2_Au_HG
|0.61
|0.67
|1.72
|0.20
|21.8
|Including
|409.9
|431.8
|21.9
|2_Au_HG
|0.6
|0.5
|1.5
|0.3
|12.3
|K-08-107
|482.6
|504.0
|21.4
|2_Au_HG
|0.32
|0.58
|1.03
|0.20
|12.4
|Including
|482.6
|492.5
|9.9
|2_Au_HG
|0.26
|0.50
|0.92
|0.35
|5.74
|K-08-113
|314.0
|364.0
|50.0
|6_Au_HG
|0.65
|2.14
|1.84
|0.14
|15.4
|Including
|332.0
|348.0
|16.0
|6_Au_HG
|0.75
|2.82
|2.49
|0.24
|4.94
|K-08-58
|519.6
|525.0
|5.4
|2_Au_HG
|0.20
|0.45
|1.01
|0.21
|3.1
|K-08-59
|353.0
|378.2
|25.2
|2_Au_HG
|1.14
|1.06
|2.95
|0.29
|4.0
|K-08-60
|407.4
|421.1
|13.7
|1_Au_HG
|1.45
|1.88
|3.74
|1.05
|7.7
|K-08-62
|306.8
|313.3
|6.6
|6_Au_HG
|1.69
|1.92
|4.13
|0.10
|0.5
|K-08-62
|318.3
|348.2
|29.9
|1_Au_HG
|1.69
|2.61
|4.11
|0.11
|0.9
|K-08-62
|447.5
|514.7
|67.3
|2_Au_HG
|0.74
|1.20
|1.58
|0.07
|2.4
|Including
|495.1
|509.3
|14.2
|2_Au_HG
|1.54
|1.57
|2.87
|0.20
|0.51
|K-08-63
|490.1
|500.5
|10.4
|1_Au_HG
|0.39
|1.17
|1.50
|0.11
|5.9
|K-08-74
|694.8
|700.1
|5.4
|2_Au_HG
|0.25
|0.47
|0.84
|0.14
|3.1
|K-08-93
|473.6
|486.6
|13.1
|1_Au_HG
|1.65
|1.82
|4.05
|0.15
|7.3
|K-08-93
|496.0
|527.6
|31.6
|2_Au_HG
|0.43
|0.79
|2.24
|0.11
|18.3
|K-08-96
|441.7
|450.5
|8.8
|1_Au_HG
|1.26
|1.83
|2.50
|0.54
|4.9
|K-08-96
|486.8
|505.5
|18.8
|1_Au_HG
|1.17
|1.61
|2.65
|0.37
|10.5
|K-08-96
|486.8
|491.1
|4.4
|1_Au_HG
|1.10
|1.26
|2.50
|0.94
|2.44
|K-16-177
|321.0
|326.1
|5.1
|6_Au_HG
|1.39
|4.36
|4.16
|0.15
|0.0
|K-18-180
|315.8
|319.7
|3.9
|6_Au_HG
|1.46
|2.45
|5.00
|0.21
|0.0
|K-18-180
|393.5
|424.0
|30.5
|2_Au_HG
|1.06
|1.59
|3.04
|0.15
|7.0
|K-18-180
|396.9
|403.2
|6.3
|2_Au_HG
|0.91
|1.10
|2.74
|0.29
|1.44
|K-18-181
|300.0
|309.0
|9.0
|4_Au_HG
|0.47
|1.86
|1.60
|0.10
|0.0
|K-18-182
|30.3
|35.0
|4.7
|5_Au_HG
|1.15
|4.96
|5.00
|0.13
|0.4
|K-18-182
|62.0
|71.0
|9.0
|5_Au_HG
|1.52
|1.36
|4.47
|0.10
|0.8
|K-18-182
|274.5
|277.3
|2.7
|4_Au_HG
|0.80
|3.53
|2.34
|0.24
|0.1
|K-18-182
|298.0
|301.0
|3.0
|6_Au_HG
|0.23
|1.14
|0.83
|0.15
|0.1
|K-18-182
|415.9
|436.9
|21.0
|2_Au_HG
|0.46
|1.25
|1.96
|0.10
|7.5
|K-18-183
|481.6
|557.9
|76.3
|2_Au_HG
|0.92
|1.31
|2.89
|0.23
|10.3
|Including
|481.6
|508.9
|27.3
|2_Au_HG
|1.48
|1.70
|3.75
|0.45
|3.70
|K-18-183
|599.9
|630.3
|30.4
|2_Au_HG
|0.37
|0.70
|1.53
|0.19
|4.1
|Including
|601.9
|615.9
|14.0
|2_Au_HG
|0.36
|0.74
|1.44
|0.29
|1.90
|K-18-184
|31.8
|50.5
|18.7
|5_Au_HG
|0.72
|1.24
|3.31
|0.58
|7.6
|Including
|31.8
|38.6
|6.8
|5_Au_HG
|1.60
|2.04
|7.80
|1.44
|2.8
|K-18-185
|34.5
|50.8
|16.3
|5_Au_HG
|0.96
|1.33
|4.48
|0.42
|1.6
|Including
|37.5
|50.8
|13.3
|5_Au_HG
|1.12
|1.28
|5.19
|0.48
|1.3
|K-18-187
|26.5
|100.2
|73.7
|5_Au_HG
|1.06
|1.58
|3.70
|0.67
|0.3
|K-18-188
|394.0
|517.3
|123.3
|2_Au_HG
|0.59
|0.67
|2.04
|0.13
|19.2
|Including
|477.6
|517.3
|39.7
|2_Au_HG
|0.53
|0.55
|1.92
|0.28
|6.2
|K-18-189
|276.8
|288.1
|11.3
|4_Au_HG
|0.54
|1.94
|1.44
|0.13
|0.3
|K-18-190
|413.0
|414.0
|1.0
|4_Au_HG
|0.24
|0.38
|0.60
|0.23
|0.0
|K-18-190
|414.0
|420.0
|6.0
|6_Au_HG
|1.02
|3.12
|3.53
|0.09
|0.0
|K-18-190
|458.4
|471.6
|13.2
|6_Au_HG
|0.52
|0.76
|2.73
|0.08
|0.0
|K-20-198
|502.9
|540.5
|37.6
|1_Au_HG
|0.61
|2.01
|3.01
|0.09
|0.3
|K-20-198
|558.5
|596.0
|37.5
|2_Au_HG
|0.53
|1.65
|1.90
|0.09
|0.5
|K-20-198
|649.0
|655.0
|6.0
|2_Au_HG
|0.52
|1.10
|1.67
|0.29
|0.1
|K-21-206
|376.0
|381.1
|5.1
|2_Au_HG
|0.43
|0.33
|1.38
|0.45
|1.1
|K-21-209
|52.5
|62.5
|10.0
|5_Au_HG
|0.66
|0.51
|1.82
|0.11
|2.6
|K-21-210
|364.5
|373.7
|9.1
|2_Au_HG
|0.50
|0.70
|2.23
|0.43
|1.6
|K-21-210
|391.5
|419.8
|28.3
|2_Au_HG
|0.88
|1.31
|3.16
|0.33
|4.9
|K-21-211
|38.0
|53.4
|15.4
|5_Au_HG
|1.00
|0.86
|3.38
|0.55
|7.3
|Including
|38.0
|48.0
|10.0
|5_Au_HG
|0.85
|0.74
|2.74
|0.79
|4.8
|K-21-219
|585.0
|597.0
|12.0
|2_Au_HG
|0.31
|0.39
|1.10
|0.11
|1.3
|K-21-219
|633.0
|656.8
|23.8
|1_Au_HG
|0.34
|0.90
|1.15
|0.06
|2.3
|K-21-220
|487.0
|505.0
|18.0
|2_Au_HG
|0.63
|2.12
|2.72
|0.21
|2.8
|K-21-222
|351.0
|393.0
|42.0
|6_Au_HG
|0.67
|2.19
|2.42
|0.13
|2.8
| Table 2: Collar information for this new release5
|Hole
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation
|Azimuth
|Dip
|Length (m)
|Result
|K-07-12
|351,496
|6,156,311
|1,000
|0
|-90
|328.3
|No significant result
|K-07-13
|351,440
|6,156,362
|1,003
|0
|-90
|291.7
|No significant result
|K-07-15
|351,545
|6,156,319
|998
|0
|-90
|355.7
|Reported
|K-07-18
|351,488
|6,156,311
|1,000
|270
|-75
|300.8
|Reported
|K-07-19
|351,438
|6,156,354
|1,003
|135
|-70
|273.4
|Reported
|K-07-20
|351,537
|6,156,318
|998
|90
|-60
|378.6
|Reported
|K-07-24
|351,433
|6,156,364
|1,003
|90
|-65
|453.2
|No significant result
|K-07-28
|351,624
|6,156,248
|981
|314
|-55
|438.0
|No significant result
|K-07-29
|351,624
|6,156,248
|981
|265
|-55
|495.9
|Reported
|K-07-30
|351,624
|6,156,248
|981
|270
|-80
|712.3
|Reported
|K-07-31
|351,589
|6,156,314
|996
|0
|-90
|504.3
|No significant result
|K-07-32
|351,615
|6,156,356
|1,000
|270
|-60
|465.4
|Reported
|K-07-33
|351,548
|6,156,363
|1,005
|0
|-90
|459.3
|Reported
|K-07-34
|351,594
|6,156,401
|1,003
|0
|-90
|435.0
|Reported
|K-07-40
|351,373
|6,156,255
|1,004
|90
|-75
|729.1
|No significant result
|K-07-45
|351,426
|6,156,124
|988
|97
|-75
|559.9
|No significant result
|K-07-46
|351,728
|6,156,201
|980
|270
|-55
|623.9
|Reported
|K-07-47
|351,427
|6,156,123
|988
|97
|-53
|422.8
|No significant result
|K-07-49
|351,430
|6,156,152
|996
|87
|-46
|392.3
|No significant result
|K-07-51
|351,429
|6,156,152
|996
|0
|-90
|694.1
|Reported
|K-07-52
|351,431
|6,156,205
|997
|0
|-90
|663.6
|No significant result
|K-07-53
|351,429
|6,156,121
|988
|0
|-90
|559.2
|Reported
|K-07-54
|351,369
|6,156,259
|1,007
|0
|-90
|687.9
|Reported
|K-07-55
|351,359
|6,156,171
|988
|172
|-87
|651.4
|Reported
|K-08-107
|351,130
|6,156,109
|985
|0
|-90
|774.2
|Reported
|K-08-113
|351,442
|6,156,207
|997
|85
|-80
|663.9
|Reported
|K-08-58
|351,363
|6,156,211
|998
|0
|-90
|587.4
|Reported
|K-08-59
|351,281
|6,156,094
|982
|90
|-80
|608.7
|Reported
|K-08-60
|351,287
|6,156,150
|984
|0
|-90
|587.4
|Reported
|K-08-62
|351,639
|6,156,148
|978
|270
|-58
|758.1
|Reported
|K-08-63
|351,291
|6,156,213
|1,002
|0
|-90
|602.6
|Reported
|K-08-74
|351,285
|6,156,294
|1,000
|0
|-90
|700.1
|Reported
|K-08-78
|351,204
|6,156,201
|999
|0
|-90
|684.9
|No significant result
|K-08-86
|351,287
|6,156,258
|1,004
|0
|-90
|762.0
|No significant result
|K-08-90
|351,134
|6,156,225
|1,013
|190
|-87
|825.0
|No significant result
|K-08-91
|351,203
|6,156,253
|1,003
|0
|-90
|797.4
|No significant result
|K-08-92
|351,286
|6,156,348
|1,010
|0
|-90
|730.6
|No significant result
|K-08-93
|351,207
|6,156,153
|997
|0
|-90
|752.3
|Reported
|K-08-96
|351,136
|6,156,154
|989
|0
|-90
|770.5
|Reported
|K-08-97
|351,208
|6,156,102
|984
|0
|-90
|843.7
|No significant result
|K-16-177
|351,529
|6,156,037
|984
|348
|-60
|795.7
|Reported
|K-18-180
|351,499
|6,156,313
|1,000
|181
|-66
|664.5
|Reported
|K-18-181
|351,364
|6,156,212
|997
|94
|-62
|655.6
|Reported
|K-18-182
|351,499
|6,156,313
|1,000
|181
|-75
|551.0
|Reported
|K-18-183
|351,407
|6,155,923
|991
|339
|-60
|758.0
|Reported
|K-18-184
|351,535
|6,156,316
|999
|359
|-55
|415.9
|Reported
|K-18-185
|351,526
|6,156,313
|999
|280
|-68
|320.6
|Reported
|K-18-187
|351,533
|6,156,311
|999
|70
|-72
|251.2
|Reported
|K-18-188
|351,409
|6,155,923
|991
|346
|-61
|602.0
|Reported
|K-18-189
|351,434
|6,156,155
|996
|25
|-65
|644.0
|Reported
|K-18-190
|351,568
|6,156,035
|986
|348
|-60
|602.0
|Reported
|K-20-198
|351,688
|6,156,312
|993
|240
|-56
|965.3
|Reported
|K-20-202
|351,609
|6,156,078
|993
|215
|-75
|425.1
|No significant result
|K-21-205
|351,453
|6,156,290
|1,004
|90
|-65
|266.7
|No significant result
|K-21-206
|351,495
|6,155,981
|996
|328
|-65
|661.2
|Reported
|K-21-209
|351,506
|6,156,282
|999
|340
|-65
|194.5
|Reported
|K-21-210
|351,495
|6,155,981
|996
|345
|-62
|680.0
|Reported
|K-21-211
|351,547
|6,156,317
|1,001
|180
|-50
|173.5
|Reported
|K-21-212
|351,474
|6,156,366
|1,004
|90
|-65
|273.9
|No significant result
|K-21-213
|351,512
|6,156,416
|1,010
|90
|-60
|218.5
|No significant result
|K-21-216
|351,302
|6,155,846
|997
|339
|-56
|749.5
|No significant result
|K-21-217
|351,557
|6,155,979
|990
|340
|-59
|718.5
|No significant result
|K-21-218
|351,685
|6,155,863
|990
|318
|-52
|638.4
|No significant result
|K-21-219
|351,302
|6,155,846
|997
|333
|-59
|746.8
|Reported
|K-21-220
|351,562
|6,155,963
|989
|341
|-61
|591.0
|Reported
|K-21-222
|351,559
|6,155,996
|989
|336
|-49
|428.0
|Reported
Quality Assurance / Quality Control
The palladium assay program at Kwanika in 2026 was designed and supervised by NorthWest, implemented by InData Geoscience, with assay QA/QC checks done by Explore Geosolutions. Samples were collected, tracked and an external QA/QC program was implemented using blanks and standards to monitor analytical accuracy and precision. The sample shipments were sealed on site and shipped to Activation Laboratories Ltd. (“Actlabs”) in Kamloops, BC. The laboratory's internal quality control system complies with global certifications for quality ISO 17025. The stored pulp samples were assayed for gold, platinum and palladium with the 1C-OES method, using a 30-gram fire assay with ICP finish analysis.
Technical aspects of this news release have been reviewed, verified, and approved by Geoff Chinn, P.Geo., VP Business Development and Exploration for NorthWest, who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Minerals Projects.
About NorthWest:
NorthWest is a copper-gold exploration and development company with a pipeline of advanced and early-stage projects in British Columbia, including Kwanika-Stardust, Lorraine-Top Cat and East Niv. With a robust portfolio in an established mining jurisdiction, NorthWest is well positioned to participate fully in strengthening global copper and gold markets. The Company is committed to responsible mineral exploration, working collaboratively with First Nations to help ensure future development incorporates stewardship best practices and respects traditional land use. Additional information can be found on the Company's website at .
On Behalf of NorthWest
“Paul Olmsted”
CEO, NorthWest Copper
For further information, please contact:
416-457-3333
...
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussion with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always using phrases such as“plans”,“expects”,“is expected”,“budget”,“scheduled”,“estimates”,“forecasts”,“intends”,“anticipates”, or“believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“might” or“will” be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to statements with respect to; plans and intentions of the Company; proposed exploration and development of NorthWest's exploration property interests; the Company's ability to finance future operations; mine plans; magnitude or quality of mineral deposits; the development, operational and economic results of current and future potential economic studies; adding the Lorraine resource to the Kwanika-Stardust Project; the Company's goals for 2025; geological interpretations; the estimation of Mineral Resources; anticipated advancement of mineral properties or programs; future exploration prospects; the completion and timing of technical reports; future growth potential of NorthWest; and future development plans.
All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, constitutes forward-looking information. Although NorthWest believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information since NorthWest can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in NorthWest's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking information are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from NorthWest's expectations include risks associated with the business of NorthWest; risks related to reliance on technical information provided by NorthWest; risks related to exploration and potential development of the Company's mineral properties; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; the need for cooperation of government agencies and First Nation groups in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time and additional risks identified in NorthWest's filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ in Canada (available at ).
Forward-looking information is based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the information is made. NorthWest does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.
1 Historic drill holes with disclosed palladium assay results
2 Intersections reported at 0.1 g/t Pd cut-off and 3 m minimum length
3 Other metals provided for additional context
4 Estimated true width based on geometry of mineralized zone and drill hole orientation
5 Coordinate reference is UTM Zone 10N NAD83
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