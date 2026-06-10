adesso SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

adesso Wins Contract with the Deutsche Bundesbank

10.06.2026 / 11:25 CET/CEST

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adesso Wins Contract with the Deutsche Bundesbank IT service provider is selected over numerous well-known competitors in a multi-stage tender process – complex system integration in a highly regulated financial environment adesso SE has secured one of the most significant contracts in its corporate history. Following a multi-stage tender process lasting more than two years, the Deutsche Bundesbank has selected the IT service provider as its partner. Over the coming years, adesso will support the central bank in modernising its core banking system. The contract, with a total value in the tens of millions, is among the largest that adesso has secured to date, particularly due to its significant proportion of work contracts. The project involves complex system integration within the highly regulated environment of the Deutsche Bundesbank, including the integration of existing legacy systems, challenging data migrations and the coordination of multiple technology and implementation partners. adesso brings its strengths in the areas of system architecture, project management and quality assurance to bear – from conception through implementation to stable operation. Other important factors were adesso's in-depth expertise in core banking systems and payment transactions, recognised know-how in the SAP environment, and integration expertise from a single source. Company-Wide Collaboration as a Key to Success This success is the result of close company-wide collaboration: the adesso Public and Banking business units contributed their respective credentials in public sector clients, procurement law and financial sector regulation. KIWI Consulting, a subsidiary of adesso SE, complemented the team with its long-standing customer focus and specialist proficiency. During the intensive tender and negotiation phase, colleagues from the sales, software engineering, business design, costing and contract drafting departments worked closely together. Mark Lohweber, CEO of adesso SE, says:“More than 60 colleagues worked on this contract for over two years, spanning business divisions and subsidiaries. This success is no coincidence, but the result of years of investment in expertise and collaboration. All our efforts have really paid off at a high level, making us visible to both our clients and the market.” The Deutsche Bundesbank is Germany's central bank and thus part of the Eurosystem. With around 10,000 employees, it safeguards payment transactions, ensures price stability, monitors financial stability and plays a role in financial supervision. In doing so, it strengthens confidence in the financial system. As a driving force behind the further development of European payment systems, including initiatives relating to the digital euro, it is one of Germany's most innovative and technologically sophisticated public sector clients. The Deutsche Bundesbank is a key reference client for adesso and a testament to the company's competitiveness in the segment relating to large-scale IT projects in the public sector. About the Deutsche Bundesbank The Deutsche Bundesbank is the central bank of the Federal Republic of Germany and regarded as the 'bank of banks'. It has been an integral part of the Eurosystem since 1999, where it is responsible for the single currency, the euro, together with the other national central banks and the European Central Bank. The Bundesbank implements the monetary policy decisions of the Governing Council of the ECB in Germany. Other core business areas include the financial and monetary system, banking supervision, as well as cash and non-cash payments. adesso Group With about 11,500 employees and annual sales of close to EUR 1.5 billion in 2025, adesso Group is one of the largest German IT service providers with outstanding growth opportunities. At its own locations in Germany, other locations in Europe and the first locations in Asia, as well as at numerous local customers adesso offers consulting and software development services for optimising core business processes. adesso also offers ready-to-use software products for standard applications. The development of an own, industry-specific product portfolio opens up additional growth and earnings opportunities and is another key element of the adesso strategy. adesso was recognised as a Top Employer in 2025 and as the best employer in its size category in Germany across all industries in 2023 and 2020. After having already achieved first place among IT employers in 2016, 2018 and 2020, adesso was ranked first again in 2023.

Contact:

Martin Möllmann

Head of Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 231 7000-7000

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