Gujarat CMO, AMC HQ, RSS Office Get Bomb Threat Emails Probe On

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, June 10 (IANS) A bomb threat email sent to the Chief Minister's Office in Gandhinagar on Wednesday triggered a high-level security response across Gujarat, with police and security agencies launching investigations after similar threats were also received by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office.

According to information, the threatening email sent to the Chief Minister's Office warned of a bomb blast at 1.11 p.m.

Similar emails were subsequently received by the AMC headquarters at Danapith in Ahmedabad and the RSS office, with the sender specifying 3.11 p.m. and 5.11 p.m., respectively, as the alleged times of the blasts.

The emails also contained a broader reference to "Khalistan", "Operation Blue Star", and "Operation Woodrose". Authorities said the messages were sent from different email IDs and are being treated as a serious security matter.

Following the threat, police, bomb disposal squads, and dog squads were deployed to the affected locations.

Security arrangements were immediately tightened at government offices, public institutions, and other sensitive locations in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.

As a precautionary measure, the AMC's main office at Danapith was evacuated, and the entire premises were searched by security personnel.

Officials conducted intensive checks inside and around the building while maintaining heightened vigilance at other key locations.

Senior police officers and specialised cybercrime teams launched an investigation soon after the emails were received. Technical surveillance is being used to trace the source of the messages, including the email accounts and IP addresses from which they were sent.

Investigators are also examining whether the threats originated from a coordinated effort involving multiple individuals.

State Minister Pravin Mali confirmed that authorities had begun an inquiry immediately after the threatening email reached the Chief Minister's Office in the Secretariat.“Many such emails have been received. This appears to be the handiwork of certain people acting in collusion,” Mali said.

Referring to the motive behind such incidents, he added:“Some people cannot tolerate peace.”

Officials said the threats were being taken seriously despite several similar emails received previously that had later been found to be hoaxes.

Sources noted that government offices and important institutions had received bomb threat emails on earlier occasions as well, prompting security checks and investigations.

Authorities have urged citizens not to pay attention to rumours and to immediately report any suspicious objects or activities to the police.

Security agencies said surveillance has been intensified and the situation is being monitored continuously, while efforts continue to identify those responsible for sending the threatening emails.