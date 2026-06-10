Shah Rukh Khan Says 'Your Skill Set Keeps Expanding' After Alia Bhatt's 'Alpha' Teaser Release

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Shah Rukh Khan turned cheerleader for actress Alia Bhatt after witnessing the powerful teaser of her upcoming spy thriller, "Alpha".

On Wednesday, SRK took to his social media handle and praised Alia for constantly pushing her limits as an actor and improving her skill set.

"Well done Alia, in years from breaking hearts and now to breaking bones your skill set keeps expanding (sic)", he wrote on the Stories section of his official Instagram handle.

Sending Alia best wishes for "Alpha", King Khan further went on to write, "May Alpha win hearts and still leave some villains standing for the sequel. Go get them Sigma girl!"

Praising Bobby Deol for once again charming his way into the audience's heart with his charisma, he concluded, saying, "Lord Bobby....you are so good when you are bad!!! Big hug. And all the best to Shiv and his team."

Refreshing your memory, Shah Rukh and Alia shared the screen in the 2016 drama, "Dear Zindagi".

Coming back to "Alpha", the preview opens with Alia's character celebrating her 18th birthday with her father, played by Bobby Deol.

However, the light-hearted celebration soon takes a serious turn as Bobby's character discloses that all the rigorous training her daughter underwent was not merely preparation for adulthood but for her very first mission on her 18th birthday.

We also see Alia getting into hand-to-hand combat, kicking down opponents, throwing punches, and executing daring action moves with remarkable intensity.

Bobby's character further shares a powerful philosophy about the world being divided into "wolves and sheep". He is heard telling his daughter that a wolf's daughter can only be a wolf.

The father later introduces his now adult daughter to the secretive "Alpha" programme, described as a mission to train India's next generation of elite soldiers.

Towards the end of the teaser, Bobby's character declares Alia's character as "our only Alpha.”