Karnataka Portfolio Row: CM Shivakumar In Delhi As Discontent In Newly Formed Cabinet Persists

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, June 10 (IANS) As the discontent brews within the newly sworn-in Karnataka cabinet over portfolio allocations, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday, to hold discussions with the party high command.

Shivakumar's Delhi visit comes on back of several ministers venting dissatisfaction and discontent over ministerial allocations and positions.

He was accompanied by Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa. Sources said that Muniyappa is unhappy with current portfolio and insisting on a change in his ministerial assignment.

Days ago, he publicly stated that he wanted a portfolio through which he can serve the poor. The seven-time Congress MP had also stated that he would not take charge of the Food and Civil Supplies portfolio but withdrew his statement after Rahul Gandhi directly spoke to him.

Senior Congress leader and seven-time MLA T.B. Jayachandra has also purportedly expressed disappointment over not being inducted in cabinet.

Those close to him state that Jayachandra is upset over not being given a position commensurate with his seniority and experience.

He is also reported to be meeting senior party leaders in Delhi to press his case.

Ex-minister Zameer Ahmad Khan, considered a close associate of former CM Siddaramaiah, also appeared visibly upset when questioned by reporters about his ministerial aspirations and protests by supporters demanding a cabinet berth for him.

He however refused to comment on the issue and walked away from the press.

Meanwhile, M.B. Patil, Minister for Large and Medium Industries dismissed reports of unhappiness over not being allotted the Deputy Chief Minister post.

"There is no dissatisfaction over not being made Deputy Chief Minister. There are certain criteria for the post. G. Parameshwara is a senior leader and served as Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President for eight years. It was appropriate to appoint him as Deputy Chief Minister, and I am happy with that decision," Patil said.

On reports that Krishna Byre Gowda hasn't assumed charge of his portfolio, Patil expressed confidence that the party leadership would resolve the issue.

"The matter will be sorted out by the high command, Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC General Secretaries Randeep Singh Surjewala and K.C. Venugopal, and Siddaramaiah. The party will take care of it. Has Krishna Byre Gowda himself said anything? Even the issue involving Ramalinga Reddy has been resolved," Patil said.