'Historic, Worth Celebrating': Maldives' Abdulla Shahid On PM Modi

Former Maldives Foreign Affairs Minister and former President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Abdulla Shahid, congratulated the Prime Minister on becoming India's longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister, calling the achievement "historic" and "worth celebrating."

Speaking to ANI, Shahid said PM Modi's tenure marked a transformative phase in India-Maldives relations and highlighted India's unwavering support to the Maldives during times of crisis, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Many congratulations to Prime Minister Modi and India for reaching a historic milestone -- the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in Indian history, with 4,399 consecutive days in office since first taking oath on May 26, 2014," Shahid said.

"To be the Prime Minister of India for such an extensive period of time is a feat by itself; considering that India is the largest democracy in the world and the most populous country, this is outstanding. It is historic and worth celebrating," he added.

Strengthened Bilateral Ties

Recalling his engagements with PM Modi across multiple official capacities, Shahid said he had personally witnessed the strengthening of bilateral ties between India and the Maldives over the past decade.

"Throughout this journey, what I experienced time and again was the outstanding relationship Maldives and India shared and how it strengthened further under Prime Minister Modi's leadership," Shahid added.

India's COVID-19 Support

Calling India the Maldives' "first responder," Shahid highlighted New Delhi's assistance during the pandemic, including vaccine support, financial aid and connectivity measures.

"I saw first-hand the strengthening of Maldives cooperation under Prime Minister Modi's leadership during COVID-19. India was extremely generous during our hour of need. Vaccination in the Maldives began the day after it started in India because Prime Minister Modi ensured that Maldives became the first country to receive Indian vaccines," he said.

He also referred to the air bubble arrangement and financial assistance extended by India during the pandemic period, saying the support helped the Maldives recover economically.

Greater Male Connectivity Project: A Symbol of Friendship

Shahid further highlighted the Greater Male Connectivity Project (GMCP), launched in 2019 under PM Modi and former Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, as a symbol of enduring friendship between the two nations.

"The Greater Male Connectivity Project, popularly known as the Male-Villingili Bridge, will stand as a symbol of the true friendship between our two countries. So during these 12 years, I have had the privilege of witnessing true friendship and we are very grateful".

Future Cooperation and Regional Security

Speaking about future cooperation, Shahid identified economic collaboration, defence and maritime security as key sectors where India and the Maldives can deepen engagement.

On regional security, Shahid stressed the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Indian Ocean region.

"It is in the Maldives' interest to maintain a peaceful, prosperous and secure Indian Ocean. That can be achieved through close cooperation between India, Maldives and other littoral states," he said.

"Whether it is education, health, communication or infrastructure, cooperation between our two countries will only take us to better places," Shahid added. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)