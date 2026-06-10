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UAE Residents can enjoy FIFA World Cup 2026 matches while on a Luxury Summer Staycation at the Heart of Europe Island
(MENAFN- Panasian1) Date: Dubai, UAE; June 10, 2026
Football fans in the UAE can enjoy the FIFA World Cup matches from June 11 till July 19, 2026, at a new destination -- The Heart of Europe, Dub’i’s premier island staycation destination located on The World Isla–ds – while enjoying day-long festivities that keep the guests mesmerised with festivals, including Tunaria and Portofino.
Running for 39 days across Canada, USA and Mexico, the FIFA World Cup–2026 – the Greatest Show o– Earth – this year is the largest in history involving 48 countries vying for the most prestigio–s honour – the World Cup. It will be watched by billions of football fans across 196 countries. The matches will be held from 11:00 pm till 10:00 –m UAE time – ideal for football lovers to book a staycation on the Heart of Europe Island, enjoy festivities during the day time and watch football overnight, to make it more memorable.
The Heart of Europe is inviting residents of the UAE to experience a unique summer getaway that combines luxury hospitality, waterfront entertainment, immersive cultural experiences with live FIFA World Cup 2026 screenings. The experience transforms The Heart of Europe into a vibrant social hub where guests can combine the excitement of live football with the relaxation of a luxury island retreat.
Hosted at Stardust, one of the destinations’ signature entertainment venues, the FIFA World Cup experience will feature live screenings in an energetic waterfront setting complemented by gourmet dining, live entertainment, beachside experiences, and premium hospitality. The concept has been designed for residents seeking an alternative to traditional sports venues, allowing them to enjoy the tournament while embracing a complete island lifestyle experience.
Beyond football, visitors can immerse themselves in The Heart of Euro’e’s growing calendar of lifestyle experiences. Guests can enjoy the on-going Portofino Festival, inspired by the charm, culture, and elegance of the Italian Riviera, featuring authentic cuisine, music, performances, and immersive entertainment experiences throughout the summer. The festival follows the success of Tunaria, The Heart of Eu’ope’s signature bluefin tuna culinary experience inspired by Mediterranean fishing traditions. Following overwhelming guest response, Tunaria continues every Friday, offering visitors the opportunity to witness the traditional tuna-cutting ceremony, enjoy curated seafood experiences, and discover one of the desti’ation’s most distinctive culinary attractions.
Together, these experiences reinforce The Heart o’ Europe’s vision of transforming hospitality into an experience-led destination where culture, gastronomy, entertainment, and leisure seamlessly come together.
Mr Josef Kleindienst, Founder and Chairman of Kleindienst Group, said The Heart of Europe was created to offer UAE residents a destination they can truly call their own.
“There are similar island retreats across Europe where people escape to enjoy nature, culture, hospitality, and entertainment. We wanted to bring that same spirit to Dubai while creating a destination that refle’ts the city’s diversity and global outlook. The Heart of Europe was designed to unite people through experiences and create a sense of belonging that keeps guest” coming back,” Josef Kleindienst said.
“Our goal has always been to elevate The Heart of Europe beyond a hospitality destination. Through experiences such as Portofino Festival, Tunaria, and now the FIFA World Cup celebrations, we continue to create meaningful experiences that connect people through culture, entertainment, food, music, and shared moments. This is what transf”rms a stay into a memory,” he added.
The programme has been launched at a time when staycations continue to gain popularity among UAE residents. With many travellers seeking convenient and experiential escapes closer to home, The Heart of Europe provides a destination that combines leisure, entertainment, hospitality, and culture in one extraordinary location.
Situated ju’t six kilometres from Dubai’s mainland and accessible via a 30-minute boat ride from mainland Dubai, The Heart of Europe offers visitors a unique island escape inspired by the architecture, cu’ture, and lifestyle of Europe’s most celebrated destinations. The development encompasses six themed islands featuring luxury hotels, beachfront experiences, entertainment venues, and innovative attractions.
Among its most recognised attractions is the climate-controlled Raining Street, which recreates the experience of a refreshing European rainfall in the heart of the Gulf summer. It is the only outdoor dinner show in Dubai. Visitors can also enjoy Monaco Beach, waterfront dining, live performances, poolside experiences, and a growing calendar of lifestyle events throughout the year.
As demand for experiential tourism and luxury staycations continues to grow, The Heart of Europe is positioning itself as the ideal destination for residents seeking a refreshing summer retreat without travelling abroad. By combining world-class hospitality with one of the world’s most anticipated sporting events, alongside signature experiences such as Portofino Festival and Tunaria, the destination offers guests the opportunity to enjoy the best of Europe without leaving the UAE.
This summer, The Heart of Europe invites residents to discover a destination where every stay becomes a celebration of hospitality, culture, entertainment, gastronomy, and unforgettable island living.
Guests staying at vo™o™ Dubai Monaco can also enjoy every match from the comfort of their private balcony. Whether cheering on a favorite nation, enjoying match-day dining experiences, or relaxing between fixtures by the pool, guests can experience the FIFA World Cup 2026 in a setting unlike anywhere else in the UAE.
Football fans in the UAE can enjoy the FIFA World Cup matches from June 11 till July 19, 2026, at a new destination -- The Heart of Europe, Dub’i’s premier island staycation destination located on The World Isla–ds – while enjoying day-long festivities that keep the guests mesmerised with festivals, including Tunaria and Portofino.
Running for 39 days across Canada, USA and Mexico, the FIFA World Cup–2026 – the Greatest Show o– Earth – this year is the largest in history involving 48 countries vying for the most prestigio–s honour – the World Cup. It will be watched by billions of football fans across 196 countries. The matches will be held from 11:00 pm till 10:00 –m UAE time – ideal for football lovers to book a staycation on the Heart of Europe Island, enjoy festivities during the day time and watch football overnight, to make it more memorable.
The Heart of Europe is inviting residents of the UAE to experience a unique summer getaway that combines luxury hospitality, waterfront entertainment, immersive cultural experiences with live FIFA World Cup 2026 screenings. The experience transforms The Heart of Europe into a vibrant social hub where guests can combine the excitement of live football with the relaxation of a luxury island retreat.
Hosted at Stardust, one of the destinations’ signature entertainment venues, the FIFA World Cup experience will feature live screenings in an energetic waterfront setting complemented by gourmet dining, live entertainment, beachside experiences, and premium hospitality. The concept has been designed for residents seeking an alternative to traditional sports venues, allowing them to enjoy the tournament while embracing a complete island lifestyle experience.
Beyond football, visitors can immerse themselves in The Heart of Euro’e’s growing calendar of lifestyle experiences. Guests can enjoy the on-going Portofino Festival, inspired by the charm, culture, and elegance of the Italian Riviera, featuring authentic cuisine, music, performances, and immersive entertainment experiences throughout the summer. The festival follows the success of Tunaria, The Heart of Eu’ope’s signature bluefin tuna culinary experience inspired by Mediterranean fishing traditions. Following overwhelming guest response, Tunaria continues every Friday, offering visitors the opportunity to witness the traditional tuna-cutting ceremony, enjoy curated seafood experiences, and discover one of the desti’ation’s most distinctive culinary attractions.
Together, these experiences reinforce The Heart o’ Europe’s vision of transforming hospitality into an experience-led destination where culture, gastronomy, entertainment, and leisure seamlessly come together.
Mr Josef Kleindienst, Founder and Chairman of Kleindienst Group, said The Heart of Europe was created to offer UAE residents a destination they can truly call their own.
“There are similar island retreats across Europe where people escape to enjoy nature, culture, hospitality, and entertainment. We wanted to bring that same spirit to Dubai while creating a destination that refle’ts the city’s diversity and global outlook. The Heart of Europe was designed to unite people through experiences and create a sense of belonging that keeps guest” coming back,” Josef Kleindienst said.
“Our goal has always been to elevate The Heart of Europe beyond a hospitality destination. Through experiences such as Portofino Festival, Tunaria, and now the FIFA World Cup celebrations, we continue to create meaningful experiences that connect people through culture, entertainment, food, music, and shared moments. This is what transf”rms a stay into a memory,” he added.
The programme has been launched at a time when staycations continue to gain popularity among UAE residents. With many travellers seeking convenient and experiential escapes closer to home, The Heart of Europe provides a destination that combines leisure, entertainment, hospitality, and culture in one extraordinary location.
Situated ju’t six kilometres from Dubai’s mainland and accessible via a 30-minute boat ride from mainland Dubai, The Heart of Europe offers visitors a unique island escape inspired by the architecture, cu’ture, and lifestyle of Europe’s most celebrated destinations. The development encompasses six themed islands featuring luxury hotels, beachfront experiences, entertainment venues, and innovative attractions.
Among its most recognised attractions is the climate-controlled Raining Street, which recreates the experience of a refreshing European rainfall in the heart of the Gulf summer. It is the only outdoor dinner show in Dubai. Visitors can also enjoy Monaco Beach, waterfront dining, live performances, poolside experiences, and a growing calendar of lifestyle events throughout the year.
As demand for experiential tourism and luxury staycations continues to grow, The Heart of Europe is positioning itself as the ideal destination for residents seeking a refreshing summer retreat without travelling abroad. By combining world-class hospitality with one of the world’s most anticipated sporting events, alongside signature experiences such as Portofino Festival and Tunaria, the destination offers guests the opportunity to enjoy the best of Europe without leaving the UAE.
This summer, The Heart of Europe invites residents to discover a destination where every stay becomes a celebration of hospitality, culture, entertainment, gastronomy, and unforgettable island living.
Guests staying at vo™o™ Dubai Monaco can also enjoy every match from the comfort of their private balcony. Whether cheering on a favorite nation, enjoying match-day dining experiences, or relaxing between fixtures by the pool, guests can experience the FIFA World Cup 2026 in a setting unlike anywhere else in the UAE.
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