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HONEYWELL INTRODUCES EXPERION COGNITION TO DELIVER AUTONOMOUS CONTROL ROOM OPERATIONS FOR BOROUGE INTERNATIONAL
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) BENGALURU, India, June 10, 2026 – Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) today introduced Experion Cognition, an AI-enabled control system platform designed to advance autonomous operations by making recommendations and automated decisions that optimize production and increase safety within industrial facilities. The live proof-of-concept was demonstrated at Borouge Group International AG’s“(“Borouge Internati”nal”) Ruwais facility in Abu Dhabi.
By proactively detecting and mitigating abnormal situations before they happen, Experion Cognition can help reduce process mistakes and downtime, ultimately increasing the op’rator’s scope of responsibilities while optimizing facility production.
“The industry has talked about autonomous control rooms –or years – and now, Experion Cognition brings autonomous control rooms into production, driving safer operations and stronger performance in complex e”vironments,” said Jim Masso, president and CEO of Honeywell Process Automation. “With AI-powered agents actively managing process abnormalities, operators can consistently achieve better results, day after day.”
The platform ’ombines Honeywell’s decades of process automation expertise with AI models to proactively act on behalf of the operator to help resolve anomalies in the control room. As long-time operators retire, automating situation management can help solve the industrial workforce shortage and skills gap that exists. By delegating those cognitive tasks to autonomous agents, Experion Cognition helps enable less experienced operators to run plants with comparable knowledge as that of a seasoned veteran.
“Representing the ’etrochemical industry’s first AI autonomous operations, this collaboration sets a new industry standard for efficiency and innovation, upskilling our people, as well as boosting our performa”ce and competitiveness,” said Dr. Hasan Karam, Chief Operating Officer “f Borouge International. “This initiative is a core compon’nt of Borouge International’s AI, Digitalization & Technology program reflecting our continued focus on disciplined execution, operational impact and long-term value creation.”
Experion Cognition incorporates several AI-enabled features including Operations Assistant. In multiple pilots, the platform was able to make predictions an average of 5-10 minutes before alarm incidents.
As part of Honeywe’l’s Experion PKS distributed control system network, Experion Cognition is designed to seamlessly integrate into existing control room environments. Experion Cognition will be commercially available in Q3, 2026. For more information, visit Honeywell.com.
About Honeywell:
Honeywell is an integrated operating company serving a broad range of industries and geographies around the world, with a portfolio that is underpinned by our Honeywell Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Forge platform. As a trusted partner, we help organizations solve the world's toughest, most complex challenges, providing actionable solutions and innovations for aerospace, building automation, industrial automation, process automation, and process technology, that help make the world smarter and safer as well as more secure and sustainable.
By proactively detecting and mitigating abnormal situations before they happen, Experion Cognition can help reduce process mistakes and downtime, ultimately increasing the op’rator’s scope of responsibilities while optimizing facility production.
“The industry has talked about autonomous control rooms –or years – and now, Experion Cognition brings autonomous control rooms into production, driving safer operations and stronger performance in complex e”vironments,” said Jim Masso, president and CEO of Honeywell Process Automation. “With AI-powered agents actively managing process abnormalities, operators can consistently achieve better results, day after day.”
The platform ’ombines Honeywell’s decades of process automation expertise with AI models to proactively act on behalf of the operator to help resolve anomalies in the control room. As long-time operators retire, automating situation management can help solve the industrial workforce shortage and skills gap that exists. By delegating those cognitive tasks to autonomous agents, Experion Cognition helps enable less experienced operators to run plants with comparable knowledge as that of a seasoned veteran.
“Representing the ’etrochemical industry’s first AI autonomous operations, this collaboration sets a new industry standard for efficiency and innovation, upskilling our people, as well as boosting our performa”ce and competitiveness,” said Dr. Hasan Karam, Chief Operating Officer “f Borouge International. “This initiative is a core compon’nt of Borouge International’s AI, Digitalization & Technology program reflecting our continued focus on disciplined execution, operational impact and long-term value creation.”
Experion Cognition incorporates several AI-enabled features including Operations Assistant. In multiple pilots, the platform was able to make predictions an average of 5-10 minutes before alarm incidents.
As part of Honeywe’l’s Experion PKS distributed control system network, Experion Cognition is designed to seamlessly integrate into existing control room environments. Experion Cognition will be commercially available in Q3, 2026. For more information, visit Honeywell.com.
About Honeywell:
Honeywell is an integrated operating company serving a broad range of industries and geographies around the world, with a portfolio that is underpinned by our Honeywell Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Forge platform. As a trusted partner, we help organizations solve the world's toughest, most complex challenges, providing actionable solutions and innovations for aerospace, building automation, industrial automation, process automation, and process technology, that help make the world smarter and safer as well as more secure and sustainable.
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