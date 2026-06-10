403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Syria Names Türkiye 'Natural Partner'
(MENAFN) Syria's Economy Minister Mohammad Nidal al-Shaar made an emphatic pitch for deeper economic integration with Türkiye on Tuesday, declaring the neighboring country Syria's "natural partner" and issuing a direct appeal to Turkish investors to engage with a nation he described as primed for reconstruction and growth.
"Türkiye is our natural partner. We view the relation in this regard," al-Shaar told attendees at Anadolu's City Economies Summit, held in Gaziantep in southeastern Türkiye.
DAMASCUS REWRITES THE RULEBOOK
Al-Shaar revealed that Damascus is actively overhauling its legislative framework to create a more investor-friendly environment, with sweeping revisions underway across trade, investment, banking, and industrial regulations. He called on Ankara and Damascus to jointly evolve into a shared production hub.
"We are making efforts to establish sustainable, compatible and strong economic relations in Syria," he said, adding that once parliament becomes fully operational, a fresh wave of reform-oriented laws and regulations is expected to follow.
Despite the formal lifting of long-standing international sanctions, al-Shaar acknowledged the economic damage has not dissipated. Modernizing Syria's banking sector, he stressed, remains a top national priority — noting that the millions of Syrians residing in Türkiye have grown accustomed to its sophisticated financial infrastructure, setting a benchmark Damascus is now striving to meet.
INDUSTRIAL REVIVAL GAINS MOMENTUM
Al-Shaar pointed to concrete signs of economic recovery on the ground. More than 15,000 factories have resumed operations in recent months, approximately 1,200 new production lines have been established, and hundreds of additional facilities remain under construction. Turkish businesspeople, he noted, are playing a particularly prominent role in driving industrial investment, especially in the Hama region.
A GENERATIONAL REBUILDING TASK
The minister was candid about the scale and pace of the challenge ahead, framing reconstruction as a carefully managed long-term process rather than a rapid transformation.
"Some may think we are moving slowly, but we are managing the process carefully and rationally to achieve lasting and sound results," he said — a pointed acknowledgment of criticism over the speed of post-war recovery following 64 years of authoritarian rule compounded by years of devastating conflict.
al-Shaar added that Syrian traders and industrialists have developed a hard-won resilience forged through years of operating under crisis conditions, giving the economy a degree of durability against external shocks.
BILATERAL FRAMEWORK ALREADY TAKING SHAPE
Institutionally, the two countries have already begun laying the groundwork for deeper integration. A memorandum of understanding covering bilateral training programs has been signed and is now being implemented, while the Syria-Türkiye Joint Commission has been actively working to remove barriers to cross-border economic activity. Efforts are also ongoing to resolve specific obstacles faced by Syrian and Turkish investors on both sides.
Al-Shaar identified the opening of additional border crossings and the acceleration of transit procedures as critical near-term steps to unlocking the full potential of bilateral trade and movement.
"We share a common destiny with Türkiye," he said, adding that Syria's strong ties with Ankara provide a stabilizing anchor amid regional uncertainty. He expressed confidence that bilateral cooperation will continue to deepen, praising Türkiye's constructive role in supporting broader regional stability.
Closing with a direct appeal to the Turkish business community, al-Shaar delivered an unambiguous invitation: "Syria is ready. Our country is your country too. Please come."
ALEPPO-GAZIANTEP: REVIVING A HISTORIC AXIS
Syria's Deputy Governor of Aleppo, Mahmoud Shahadeh, echoed the minister's sentiments, emphasizing the strategic and historical significance of strengthening ties between Aleppo and Gaziantep — two cities with deep-rooted commercial and cultural connections.
"Aleppo and Gaziantep have always been vital centers of trade, industry and culture in our region," Shahadeh said, framing the revival of that bilateral axis as central to the broader project of regional economic development.
"Türkiye is our natural partner. We view the relation in this regard," al-Shaar told attendees at Anadolu's City Economies Summit, held in Gaziantep in southeastern Türkiye.
DAMASCUS REWRITES THE RULEBOOK
Al-Shaar revealed that Damascus is actively overhauling its legislative framework to create a more investor-friendly environment, with sweeping revisions underway across trade, investment, banking, and industrial regulations. He called on Ankara and Damascus to jointly evolve into a shared production hub.
"We are making efforts to establish sustainable, compatible and strong economic relations in Syria," he said, adding that once parliament becomes fully operational, a fresh wave of reform-oriented laws and regulations is expected to follow.
Despite the formal lifting of long-standing international sanctions, al-Shaar acknowledged the economic damage has not dissipated. Modernizing Syria's banking sector, he stressed, remains a top national priority — noting that the millions of Syrians residing in Türkiye have grown accustomed to its sophisticated financial infrastructure, setting a benchmark Damascus is now striving to meet.
INDUSTRIAL REVIVAL GAINS MOMENTUM
Al-Shaar pointed to concrete signs of economic recovery on the ground. More than 15,000 factories have resumed operations in recent months, approximately 1,200 new production lines have been established, and hundreds of additional facilities remain under construction. Turkish businesspeople, he noted, are playing a particularly prominent role in driving industrial investment, especially in the Hama region.
A GENERATIONAL REBUILDING TASK
The minister was candid about the scale and pace of the challenge ahead, framing reconstruction as a carefully managed long-term process rather than a rapid transformation.
"Some may think we are moving slowly, but we are managing the process carefully and rationally to achieve lasting and sound results," he said — a pointed acknowledgment of criticism over the speed of post-war recovery following 64 years of authoritarian rule compounded by years of devastating conflict.
al-Shaar added that Syrian traders and industrialists have developed a hard-won resilience forged through years of operating under crisis conditions, giving the economy a degree of durability against external shocks.
BILATERAL FRAMEWORK ALREADY TAKING SHAPE
Institutionally, the two countries have already begun laying the groundwork for deeper integration. A memorandum of understanding covering bilateral training programs has been signed and is now being implemented, while the Syria-Türkiye Joint Commission has been actively working to remove barriers to cross-border economic activity. Efforts are also ongoing to resolve specific obstacles faced by Syrian and Turkish investors on both sides.
Al-Shaar identified the opening of additional border crossings and the acceleration of transit procedures as critical near-term steps to unlocking the full potential of bilateral trade and movement.
"We share a common destiny with Türkiye," he said, adding that Syria's strong ties with Ankara provide a stabilizing anchor amid regional uncertainty. He expressed confidence that bilateral cooperation will continue to deepen, praising Türkiye's constructive role in supporting broader regional stability.
Closing with a direct appeal to the Turkish business community, al-Shaar delivered an unambiguous invitation: "Syria is ready. Our country is your country too. Please come."
ALEPPO-GAZIANTEP: REVIVING A HISTORIC AXIS
Syria's Deputy Governor of Aleppo, Mahmoud Shahadeh, echoed the minister's sentiments, emphasizing the strategic and historical significance of strengthening ties between Aleppo and Gaziantep — two cities with deep-rooted commercial and cultural connections.
"Aleppo and Gaziantep have always been vital centers of trade, industry and culture in our region," Shahadeh said, framing the revival of that bilateral axis as central to the broader project of regional economic development.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment