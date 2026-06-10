PM Modi's 12-Year Governance Transformed Lives Across India: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) Union Parliamentary Minister Kiren Rijiju hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected PM and lauded the exemplary governance under him, stating that the past 12 years have brought transformative changes to the lives of ordinary citizens and set the country firmly on the path towards becoming a 'developed nation'.

Rijiju described the occasion as historic and said the achievement reflected both political stability and a larger national transformation.

“Today is a historic day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completed 4,399 days as the elected Prime Minister. It is a matter of great fortune for him to complete the longest tenure. The bigger thing than this is that other prime ministers were also there, but during PM Modi's tenure India is taking its first step towards Viksit Bharat. For so many years, we were considered a poor nation, but after 2014 the aim of Viksit Bharat was brought forward, and by 2047 India is going to be a developed nation,” Rijiju told IANS.

The Union Minister said one of the defining features of the Narendra Modi government had been its impact on the lives of the poor, middle-class and ordinary citizens.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the lives of people, including ordinary citizens, the poor, and the common man. Their lives have improved significantly. During the Congress era, governments were formed, but it was often said that there was little visible change in people's lives even after successive elections. Today, however, there has been a transformation in daily life. Over the past 12 years, the lives of many people have changed,” he said.

Rijiju also maintained that comparisons between Modi and previous Prime Ministers were not appropriate, arguing that the current Prime Minister had ushered in a distinct era focused on development and long-term national goals.

“It is not appropriate to compare Prime Minister Narendra Modi with anyone else. When Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru became Prime Minister, he was not elected but was selected by Mahatma Gandhi and appointed as Prime Minister. After Independence, it was the Congress era and they kept winning elections, but what did the country get? There was no development. That is why PM Modi cannot be compared to anyone. He started working for Viksit Bharat immediately after becoming Prime Minister in 2014,” he said.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi crossed the milestone of 4,399 days in office on Wednesday, surpassing Jawaharlal Nehru's record to become the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in India's history. PM Modi first assumed office in May 2014 and went on to secure consecutive mandates in 2019 and 2024.