Ayushmann Khurrana Enjoys Peaceful Escape In Nepal With Wife Tahira Kashyap

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Tahira Kashyap has shared glimpses from her peaceful getaway in Nepal with husband Ayushmann Khurrana.

Taking Instagram, the writer and filmmaker showcased scenic views and candid moments from the trip, which she enjoyed with Ayushmann. She gave a peek into their relaxing vacation moments. Sharing a series of their photos, Tahira wrote,“The last one in the carrousel is all everyone wants. And the ninth one needed to have the lens cleaned.”

The first image shows the couple striking a pose together, while another candid moment captures Tahira lighting up diyas. She also shared several solo pictures from the vacation. One of the photos shows Tahira and Ayushmann sitting in a park while another features an image of Tahira's parents.

Tahira also celebrated her mother's 70th birthday in Nepal and shared pictures from the special occasion on social media. She wrote,“My soni mutiyaar turns 70! So many pics because I can't have enough of you( even though you are embarrassed) mama you are my personal magic, my spiritual anchor, my biggest cheerleader! You are an embodiment of grace, beauty, happiness, joy and love! You make 70 so gracious I loveeee youuuu.” (sic)

For the unversed, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap tied the knot on November 1, 2008. The duo, who were childhood sweethearts, grew up together in Chandigarh before getting married. The couple is blessed with two children-a son, Virajveer, and a daughter, Varushka.

Professionally, Ayushmann Khurrana recently appeared in the romantic comedy 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' which also featured Wamiqa Gabbi, Sara Ali Khan, and Rakul Preet Singh. Written and directed by Mudassar Aziz, the movie is a spiritual sequel to the 2019 film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh.' The film theatrically released on 15 May 2026.