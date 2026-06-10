TN CM Vijay In Delhi For NITI Aayog Meet, Political Talks Likely

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, June 10 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday on a three-day visit to participate in the Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog, scheduled to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The visit, his second to the national capital since assuming office last month, is being closely watched amid expectations of key political and administrative engagements.

Among those who accompanied him were personal aide Jegadheesh, Vishnu Reddy, Rajkumar, Jegadheesh Awasthi, assistant Rajendran and other officials attached to the Chief Minister's office.

The NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting, which brings together chief ministers and lieutenant governors from across the country, is expected to focus on issues relating to economic development, cooperative federalism, infrastructure, investment, welfare programmes and state-centre coordination.

Prime Minister Modi will chair the meeting, which is regarded as one of the most important annual policy forums involving the Union government and the states.

Sources indicated that Vijay is expected to address the gathering and present Tamil Nadu's priorities and concerns before the council.

His participation comes at a time when the newly elected Tamil Nadu government is seeking greater financial support from the Centre for infrastructure projects, welfare initiatives and developmental programmes.

Political circles are also closely tracking the possibility of Vijay holding a series of meetings on the sidelines of the event. Sources said the Chief Minister may meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his stay in the capital.

He is also expected to interact with senior Congress leaders during this visit. This will be Vijay's second visit to New Delhi after becoming the Chief Minister.

During his maiden official visit on May 27, he met Prime Minister Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and submitted a memorandum highlighting several issues concerning Tamil Nadu, including inter-state river disputes, fishermen's welfare and pending development projects.

After attending the NITI Aayog meeting, Vijay is expected to travel to Mangaluru in neighbouring Karnataka on a personal visit on Friday. He is likely to return to Chennai later the same day, with sources indicating that he is scheduled to arrive in the city at around 6 p.m. on Friday, bringing his three-day trip to a close.