Liam Livingstone To Lead London Spirit At The Hundred

MENAFN - IANS) London, June 10 (IANS) London Spirit have entrusted England all-rounder Liam Livingstone with the captaincy of their men's side for the upcoming season of The Hundred, handing leadership responsibilities to one of the competition's most explosive and accomplished performers.

The 31-year-old arrives with a wealth of experience from international cricket and franchise leagues worldwide, having established himself as one of England's premier white-ball cricketers.

“I am really looking forward to leading London Spirit out at Lord's this summer. It's an iconic ground and with the largest crowds in the country, I know the fans will create a special atmosphere for every match. There is so much talent throughout the squad and I want us to make some history this summer. I can't wait to get started,” Liam said in a statement released by the franchise.

Livingstone was crowned the tournament's Most Valuable Player during its inaugural edition in 2021 after helping Birmingham Phoenix reach the final. Across five seasons with Phoenix, he accumulated 996 runs in just 36 innings, placing him sixth on the all-time run-scoring charts. His 71 sixes remain the highest tally recorded by any player in the competition.

Beyond The Hundred, Livingstone has become a mainstay of England's white-ball setup. Across all three international formats, he has represented his country 100 times, scoring 1,903 runs and claiming 58 wickets. His ability to change games single-handedly was perhaps best illustrated in 2021 when he smashed a 42-ball T20I century against Pakistan at Trent Bridge, the fastest hundred by an England men's player in the format. A year later, he featured in every match of England's successful ICC Men's T20 World Cup campaign in Australia.

The decision to appoint Livingstone was strongly backed by London Spirit's management, who view him as a central figure in the franchise's long-term ambitions.

“Liam is a fantastic person to work with, both on and off the field. I've known him since he and I were both with the England Lions. Signing him to London Spirit was one of the first things we wanted to do because we knew how significant he will be to everything we are doing at Lord's this summer. Liam's determination to improve and succeed is fundamental to what we are looking to establish at London Spirit. He will lead from the front: of that, I have no doubt,” head coach Andy Flower said.

Alongside the captaincy announcement, London Spirit also unveiled their complete coaching and support staff for the forthcoming campaign.

The men's side will be led by head coach Flower, with former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik serving as batting coach and mentor. Former England spinner Graeme Swann has been appointed spin bowling coach, while former New Zealand international Andre Adams will oversee the pace bowlers. Richard Halsall completes the coaching group as fielding and wicketkeeping coach.