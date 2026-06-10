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Türkiye Advances Preparations for COP31 with Official Host Deal
(MENAFN) Türkiye took another step toward hosting this year’s UN climate summit after the official host country agreement for COP31 was signed on Tuesday during climate meetings in Bonn, Germany.
The agreement was signed by Türkiye’s Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum, who is also serving as president of COP31. The ceremony took place on the sidelines of the ongoing climate conference in Bonn.
Kurum finalized the protocol together with Simon Stiell, executive secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).
After the signing ceremony, Kurum stated that cooperation between Türkiye and the UN climate secretariat would continue to strengthen in the period ahead.
While in Bonn, the minister also carried out a series of discussions related to preparations for the COP31 summit, which is scheduled to be hosted by Türkiye later this year.
As part of those meetings, he engaged with representatives from several international negotiating blocs and regional groups, including the African Group of Negotiators, the Alliance of Small Island States, the Umbrella Group, the Group of Latin America and the Caribbean, and the Arab Group.
Kurum additionally met with Jochen Flasbarth, Germany’s state secretary at the Federal Ministry for the Environment, Climate Action, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety, to discuss climate-related cooperation and conference preparations.
According to reports, the Turkish minister listened to the priorities and expectations raised by participating groups and emphasized Türkiye’s commitment to an inclusive negotiation process that considers all parties.
COP31, the annual United Nations climate conference, is scheduled to be held in Antalya in southern Türkiye from Nov. 9 to Nov. 20.
The agreement was signed by Türkiye’s Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum, who is also serving as president of COP31. The ceremony took place on the sidelines of the ongoing climate conference in Bonn.
Kurum finalized the protocol together with Simon Stiell, executive secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).
After the signing ceremony, Kurum stated that cooperation between Türkiye and the UN climate secretariat would continue to strengthen in the period ahead.
While in Bonn, the minister also carried out a series of discussions related to preparations for the COP31 summit, which is scheduled to be hosted by Türkiye later this year.
As part of those meetings, he engaged with representatives from several international negotiating blocs and regional groups, including the African Group of Negotiators, the Alliance of Small Island States, the Umbrella Group, the Group of Latin America and the Caribbean, and the Arab Group.
Kurum additionally met with Jochen Flasbarth, Germany’s state secretary at the Federal Ministry for the Environment, Climate Action, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety, to discuss climate-related cooperation and conference preparations.
According to reports, the Turkish minister listened to the priorities and expectations raised by participating groups and emphasized Türkiye’s commitment to an inclusive negotiation process that considers all parties.
COP31, the annual United Nations climate conference, is scheduled to be held in Antalya in southern Türkiye from Nov. 9 to Nov. 20.
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