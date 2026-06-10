Social Development Ministry, UNICEF Explore Expanded Cooperation In Social Protection Programs

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

New York, June 10 (Petra) -- Efforts to strengthen social protection systems and expand support for vulnerable groups were at the center of discussions between Minister of Social Development Wafa Bani Mustafa and UNICEF Director of Change Management Philippe Duamelle during a meeting held on the sidelines of a United Nations conference in New York.

The talks focused on enhancing cooperation in programs targeting children, women and vulnerable families, while exploring opportunities to deepen the long-standing partnership between the ministry and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

The meeting took place during the 19th session of the Conference of States Parties to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, currently being held at United Nations headquarters.

Bani Mustafa highlighted the importance of broadening cooperation in line with national priorities and the objectives of the National Social Protection Strategy (2025–2033), which seeks to strengthen the effectiveness and inclusiveness of social services.

She praised UNICEF's contribution to the development and modernization of the strategy, noting the organization's role in providing technical support, facilitating national consultations and supporting specialized policy discussions throughout the strategy's preparation process.

The minister also reviewed ongoing cooperation in developing an integrated social protection system capable of responding more effectively to the needs of beneficiaries and adapting to evolving social and economic challenges.

Particular attention was given to the "Makani" program, which provides a range of services for children, adolescents and vulnerable families. Bani Mustafa said UNICEF's support has helped expand the program's reach and improve service quality through training, capacity-building and technical assistance.

She noted that the partnership has contributed to increasing access to non-formal education, child protection services and life-skills programs, while also supporting initiatives related to the classification of associations and the development of the "Takamol" digital platform.

The discussions also addressed future cooperation in building shock-responsive social protection systems, enhancing comprehensive services for children and women, and strengthening the ministry's institutional and digital capacities.

Both sides reviewed opportunities to continue developing the Makani program and to launch additional initiatives aimed at improving social services and expanding protection mechanisms for vulnerable communities.

Duamelle commended efforts to advance social protection and social development programs and reaffirmed UNICEF's commitment to supporting future initiatives and strengthening cooperation with the ministry.

The meeting underscored the importance of international partnerships in advancing social development priorities and enhancing the effectiveness of programs designed to improve the wellbeing of vulnerable groups.

//Petra// RZ