Industrial Exports Grow 5.1% In First Five Months Despite Regional Challenges

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 10 (Petra) -- Exports by members of the Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI) rose by 5.1 percent during the first five months of 2026, reflecting the resilience of the industrial sector and its ability to maintain growth amid ongoing regional uncertainties.

According to the chamber's statistical report, industrial exports reached JD2.996 billion during the January-May period, compared with JD2.849 billion in the corresponding period of 2025.

The increase highlights the growing diversification of industrial products and export destinations, with local manufacturers continuing to expand their presence in non-traditional markets across Africa, Europe and Asia.

Data showed that most industrial sectors recorded export growth during the period, underscoring the sector's broad-based performance. However, exports from engineering and information technology industries, leather and garments, and plastics and rubber industries declined by 18.9 percent, 3.1 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.

The packaging, paper, cardboard and office supplies sector posted the strongest growth, with exports surging 48.3 percent, while construction industries recorded the lowest growth rate at 1.3 percent.

Iraq emerged as the largest destination for ACI exports during the first five months of the year, with exports rising 6 percent to JD404 million, compared with JD381 million during the same period of 2025.

India maintained its position among the leading export markets, with exports remaining stable at JD394 million, while exports to Saudi Arabia declined 3 percent to JD342 million.

Exports to the United States fell 28.5 percent to JD362 million, compared with JD506 million in the corresponding period last year.

Meanwhile, exports to neighboring markets recorded strong gains. Exports to Syria jumped 52.2 percent to JD173 million, while exports to Palestine increased 29.5 percent to nearly JD89 million.

The report also recorded export growth to a number of Arab and international markets, including Morocco, Yemen, Tunisia, Qatar, Lebanon, Spain, Portugal, Austria, Italy, Australia and China.

Arab countries remained the primary destination for industrial exports, accounting for JD1.515 billion of total exports during the reporting period. Non-Arab Asian countries followed with JD671 million, while exports to North America reached JD387 million.

Exports to European Union markets totaled JD222 million, compared with JD106 million to non-EU European countries. Exports to African markets reached JD31 million and to South America JD25 million.

Sectoral data showed mining industries leading export performance with JD663 million, followed by chemicals and cosmetics at JD633 million and food, agricultural and livestock industries at JD444 million.

Engineering, electrical and information technology industries exported JD360 million, while pharmaceutical and medical supplies industries recorded exports of JD278 million. Leather and garment exports stood at JD240 million.

The remaining exports were distributed among packaging, paper and cardboard industries at JD151 million, plastics and rubber industries at JD129 million, construction industries at JD88 million and wood and furniture industries at JD9 million.

Founded in 1962, the Amman Chamber of Industry currently represents around 8,600 industrial establishments employing approximately 159,000 workers and operating with capital investments estimated at nearly JD5 billion.

//Petra// RZ