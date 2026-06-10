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Uzbekistan, U.S. DFC Discuss Joint Investment Platform And New Projects

Uzbekistan, U.S. DFC Discuss Joint Investment Platform And New Projects


2026-06-10 05:12:35
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. Uzbekistan and the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) discussed expanding investment cooperation and developing new financing mechanisms during a meeting, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade.

The meeting was held between the Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Akram Aliyev and Jonathan Taylor, Head of the Legal Department for Private Equity and Investment Funds at the DFC.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade, the talks focused on strengthening the strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and the U.S. development finance agency while advancing a pipeline of promising investment projects.

A key topic of discussion was the proposed creation of a Joint Investment Platform, which would serve as a framework for identifying priority projects and mobilizing financing for their implementation.

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