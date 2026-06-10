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Georgia And Turkmenistan Aim To Boost Bilateral Business Ties

Georgia And Turkmenistan Aim To Boost Bilateral Business Ties


2026-06-10 05:12:33
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. Turkmenistan and Georgia reviewed issues related to bilateral business and investment cooperation, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The issues were addressed during a meeting in Tbilisi between Georgian Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Tamar Ioseliani, Director General of Georgian Railway, Lasha Abashidze, Head of the Department of Trade Development and International Economic Relations at the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development, Givi Zedelashvili, and Turkmen Ambassador to Georgia Dovletmyrat Seyitmammedov.

Particularly, the sides focused on creating favorable conditions for joint business initiatives, expanding direct contacts between business communities of the two countries and strengthening cooperation between relevant state institutions and the private sector.

The discussions also covered prospects for increasing trade turnover, with both sides noting positive dynamics in Turkmen-Georgian economic relations and significant untapped potential for business-to-business engagement.

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Trend News Agency

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