Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijani Defense Minister Pays Official Visit To Serbia (PHOTO)

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Pays Official Visit To Serbia (PHOTO)


2026-06-10 05:12:33
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, is on an official visit to the Republic of Serbia, a source in the Ministry of Defense told Trend.

First, the Azerbaijani delegation visited the monuments of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and prominent Serbian writer Milorad Pavić, as well as the memorial complex dedicated to Milica Rakić in Tašmajdan Park in Belgrade, and laid wreaths in front of them.

Then, in accordance with the visit program, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Serbia, Mr. Bratislav Gasic.

During the official welcoming ceremony, the defense ministers of both countries passed along the guard of honor according to protocol. The national anthems of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Serbia were performed.

--

MENAFN10062026000187011040ID1111237604



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search