Azerbaijani Defense Minister Pays Official Visit To Serbia (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, is on an official visit to the Republic of Serbia, a source in the Ministry of Defense told Trend.

First, the Azerbaijani delegation visited the monuments of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and prominent Serbian writer Milorad Pavić, as well as the memorial complex dedicated to Milica Rakić in Tašmajdan Park in Belgrade, and laid wreaths in front of them.

Then, in accordance with the visit program, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Serbia, Mr. Bratislav Gasic.

During the official welcoming ceremony, the defense ministers of both countries passed along the guard of honor according to protocol. The national anthems of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Serbia were performed.

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